NUM wants to meet Mantashe as Seriti wields big axe on workers

The National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) says it will have a meeting with Minerals and Petroleum Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe over Seriti Resources’ decision to retrench over 1,000 employees.

Malekutu Bizzah Motubatse, NUM’s Highveld regional chairperson, confirmed the matter. He said the union will embark on protest action to stop the implementation of Seriti Resources’ decision to retrench 1143 workers.

“[NUM] Highveld Region is taken aback and angered by the total disrespect and impulsive decision taken by Seriti Resources to retrench 1,143 workers. This is capitalist barbarism at its best and exploitation of poor workers that cannot be tolerated.

Seriti accused of wanton retrenchments

“Seriti Resources, since they have taken over the operations that previously

belonged to Anglo and South 32, have been serving the NUM with Section

189 to retrench lot workers.

“Seriti Resources began with Section 189 at Middelburg Mines. From Middelburg Mines, it moved to Khutala; from Khutala, it moved to Klipspruit. And from Klipspruit, it moved to Kriel. Now Seriti Resources revisited MMS and Klipspruit,” said Motubatse.

“The massive retrenchment by Seriti Resources has subjected our

members to unemployment and abject poverty. What is astonishing is

that in Klipspruit, Seriti Resources replaced permanent employees with

contractors. The main objective is to exploit and maximise profit.

Permanent workers replaced with contractors

“NUM is reliably being informed that the intention is to execute the same

strategy at MMS. This in the name of the so-called New Business Model. The

question is: for how long is Seriti Resources going to replace quality jobs

with contractors?

“NUM will be embarking on a massive mobilisation. This to try and stop Seriti Resources from undermining unions by retrenching employees willy-nilly.

“NUM is making a clarification call to Seriti Resources. That if Seriti is unable to run these operations, it must sell them to mining companies that have respect for unions and workers,” said Motubatse.

He said Seriti Resources does not respect the unions. Neither does it respect

and value its employees, he said.

Pinning hopes on minister

“This should be in line with a clear call permanently made by the government. To create quality and sustainable jobs. NUM will be engaging with Minister Mantashe to intervene and save the jobs of ordinary employees.

“We are optimistic that Minister Mantashe will assist, as the level of unemployment in the country is very high. Therefore, we cannot allow Seriti Resources to sleep, and the moment they wake up, they retrench,” he said.

