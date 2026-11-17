The Labour Court has found that the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa)’s national office bearers breached the union’s constitution by failing to convene ordinary National Executive Committee (NEC) meetings for more than a year, raising concerns about financial oversight and governance within the organisation.

In a judgment handed down on Monday afternoon, the court found that no ordinary NEC meeting had been convened since February 2025, despite the union’s constitution requiring the committee to meet at least once every three months.

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The court also ordered the union’s general secretary, Irvin Jim, to facilitate the release of funding for four outstanding regional congresses within five days of the order.

Factional fighting

This comes amid leadership challenges at the union stemming from alleged refusal to have NEC meetings despite requests from regional leaderships.

The union has now been divided into two factions after the central committee meeting on October 23 held by regional leaders after Jim halted the meeting. The central committee meeting was followed by a special NEC meeting, opting to suspend the national office bearers.

They also filed an application to court, led by the alleged acting national office bearers, asking for the said national office bearers to be excused from Numsa-related fund issues.

READ: Irvin Jim faces suspension over Numsa Central Committee meeting cancellation

Regional congresses’ delay impacts national congress

Four regions, including KwaZulu-Natal, Sedibeng, Hlanganani, and Ekurhuleni, have not had regional congresses despite the expiry of their regional office bearers’ terms.

This means their current representatives do not have fresh mandates from their constituencies.

The regional congresses were expected to be held ahead of the scheduled national congress from November 30 to December 4, 2026.

“The fact that the national congress is to take place on the dates specified has been publicised, and notice has been given to the various, intended participants.

“It is self-evident that the dates in question were never intended to be provisional, and it is equally clear that the postponement thereof can only be effected by a properly constituted Central Committee in accordance with NUMSA’s Constitution,” the judge said in the court document.

READ: NUMSA top brass face fresh court battle over congress preparations

The national congress was scheduled following a resolution adopted by the union’s Central Committee in April.

The congress is the union’s supreme governing structure, where delegates consider policy, review the organisation’s financial position and elect national office bearers.

Numsa finances under scrutiny

The case was brought by seven Numsa regional leaders, who approached the Labour Court seeking to compel the union’s national leadership to comply with its constitution.

They argued that the failure to convene ordinary NEC meetings had left the union’s financial position without proper scrutiny for an extended period.

The court found that the NEC’s failure to meet at the required intervals had affected its ability to fulfil its financial responsibilities under the union’s constitution.

According to the judgment, Numsa’s national finance committee is responsible for supervising the union’s financial affairs and assisting the general secretary in scrutinising budgets and monthly financial statements before they are submitted to the central committee or NEC for approval.

The NEC, in turn, is required to receive regular financial statements from the national finance committee and consider budgets and payments reported by the committee.

“Given that the NEC has met on only three occasions since February 2025, those meetings could not alone have sufficed for the NEC to have fulfilled its financial duties in terms of NUMSA’s Constitution,” the judge said.

Special NEC cannot replace ordinary NEC

The respondents had argued that the NEC had continued to function through special meetings held on June 4, 2025; June 6 to 8, 2025, and June 2 this year.

They maintained that the meetings were capable of exercising the committee’s constitutional powers despite being classified as special meetings.

However, the court found that these meetings did not satisfy the constitutional requirement for ordinary NEC meetings to take place every three months.

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