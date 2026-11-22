The tobacco and nicotine market in South Africa faces a difficult operating environment as organised criminal networks, corruption and weak law enforcement create opportunities for illicit traders.

Technovation Dubai, a conference tobacco giant company Philip Morris International (PMI) organised in the United Arab Emirates city last week, saw stakeholders discussing reducing tobacco harm through the use of innovative products to create smoke-free societies across the world.

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The conference also homed in on the growing challenge of illicit trade across the globe.

Billions in revenue lost

British American Tobacco South Africa (Batsa) estimates that at least R30-billion is lost in excise and tax revenue in the country annually because of illegal tobacco trade. The Ipsos study showed that illicit cigarettes make up nearly 75% of cigarettes sold in the country.

Batsa announced in January that because of the high-level of illegal trade, the company would shut its facility in Heidelberg by the end of the year.

Transactional Alliance to Combat Illicit Trade (Tracit) released a report titled “South Africa: Strategic Review 2025”, which shows that government restrictions, including bans on alcohol and tobacco sales during the Covid-19 pandemic, disrupted legal markets and created shortages that illegal operators exploited.

Expansion of criminal networks

PMI chief executive Frederic de Wilde said that with reduced enforcement oversight and continued consumer demand, criminal organisations had expanded their operations through smuggling routes and informal markets. “Most of these products are made in China. You have no guarantee of quality; there are no stand-outs.”

De Wilde said countries needed proper regulation and enforcement of tobacco and nicotine products.

The report says the illegal networks consolidated their market share and became more sophisticated, leaving law enforcement agencies with the challenge of reclaiming markets that had shifted towards illegal suppliers.

Tracit deputy director-general Stefano Betti said the networks exploited institutional weakness to facilitate activities including drug trafficking, smuggling and tax invasion.

Their influence also undermined markets by allowing illegal operators to compete with businesses that complied with regulations and paid taxes.

“In some cases, you are in a situation where law enforcement or certain law enforcement agents do not want to take action because organised crime is there,” Betti said.

Socio-economic challenges driving crime

The report also highlights how socio-economic challenges contribute to the problem. High unemployment and inequality make communities vulnerable to recruitment into criminal networks, creating a cycle in which crime is a consequence and a driver of economic hardship.

Infrastructure theft also disrupts trade and forces the government to divert resources from development projects towards repairs and security.

Betti said public-private partnership would be important in combating illicit trading.

Jonny Moloto, the head of corporate and regulatory affairs for BAT Sub-Saharan Africa, said: “The only conclusion from these results is that SA is losing the battle against illicit tobacco and the current trajectory will end up with an entirely illicit tobacco market, with no legal industry left.”