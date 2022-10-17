Painful retrenchment sees Olyn create vibration analysis firm

It took a bruising retrenchment episode for Thabisho Olyn to realise he needed to start his own business, and over the next few months after losing his job, his vision has paid off.

Olyn, 38, founded Tshiamiso Design & Hydraulic, a company specialising in heavy and light metal mechanical equipment and machines, in 2017.

The entrepreneur did not have financial support to realise his dream business taking off. However, he used his severance package after being retrenched in 2015.

The company specialises in vibration analysis on rotating machines, including fans, pumps, compressors, PDT gearboxes, electrical motor, gearboxes and blowers.

Born in Tsineng village in Kuruman, Olyn says he was inspired to get i to business after he realising there were not many black-owned businesses specialising in condition monitoring. “The core duty is to ensure the sustainability of the business by sourcing clients and keep them satisfied so that they are in the system of the business for longer as permanent clients,” says Olyn.

“We provide a condition monitoring service, where we use science and practice of designing systems to suit the equipment so that the tasks required of the equipment operation are not

only within limitations but ensure optimum use of the equipment’s functional capabilities.

“Unsafe or unproductive conditions at work can often be avoided by taking into account the capabilities of condition monitoring.”

He says many factors play a role in condition monitoring. These include contamination, wear debris, imbalance, including a combination of parallel and angular misalignments, among others.

“These factors largely determine the equipment’s performance in the workplace. We provide advance condition monitoring technology to machines and diagnose the effect of the rotation of the equipment,” he says.

“In the present context a condition monitoring programme is regarded as a systematic approach to anticipating, identifying, analysing and controlling the functioning and reliability of the equipment.

“The critical equipment identification process provides the data needed to identify, control, and prevent unexpected downtime of the machine,” he says.

Olyn, who holds diploma in mechanical engineering and a fitting trade, says he is

grateful his vision to build a sustainable business paid off and this was made possible by teamwork.

“Our company employs 32 employees, who are passionate about their work. Our performance speaks volumes in the mining industry as we provide fully fledged services to our clients.

“In any business, you need to understand the direction you are taking, get the right personnel to help you to realise your dream and take your establishment to greater heights.

“I’m blessed to be working with the team I have, and our vision is clear: to grow the business by leaps and bounds.”

He adds that he is embarking on spreading his wings to other parts of the country, outside the Northern Cape, where there are mining towns, and into other African countries.

“I believe as an entity we shouldn’t box ourselves in one industry. We are getting clients in the manufacturing and other industries to service their machines. It is all possible through a good workforce and passionate people who love and enjoy what they do.”

The company provides services to mining companies such as Tshipi E Ntle Manganese Mining, Anglo American Kolomela Iron Ore Mine, Sedibeng Iron Ore Mine, Anglo American Sishen Iron Ore Mine, Kalagadi Manganese, Kudumane Manganese Resources and

Silkstar Engineers.

