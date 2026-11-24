Pepkor Holdings, Africa’s largest value retailer by store footprint, has delivered an 11.9% increase in annual revenue to R105.9 billion for the year ended September 30, 2026.

The growth is underpinned by acquisitions, rapid growth in financial services and continued expansion across its retail platform.

Operating profit from continuing operations rose 7.4% to R11.9 billion, while headline earnings per share increased 6.9% to 171.3 cents. Cash generated from operations climbed 40.6% to R15.3 billion, and free cash flow more than doubled to R4.8 billion.

Retail platform remains the primary growth driver

Retail revenue increased 10.1% to R96.5 billion, contributing more than 90% of group revenue.

The retailer expanded its footprint to 6,744 stores across Southern Africa and Brazil, adding a net 699 outlets through new openings, conversions and acquisitions. Online sales surged 42.2%, while the group’s +more loyalty programme grew to 18.5 million members.

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The clothing and general merchandise segment remained the group’s largest business, generating R75.3 billion in revenue, up 9.9%. Growth was driven by market share gains across key categories and the successful integration of the Legit, Swagga and Style acquisition, which added 474 stores. Speciality sales rose 51%, although underlying growth excluding acquisitions was 8.3%.

Pepkor’s scale extends across several of Southern Africa’s largest retail chains, including PEP with 2,772 stores, Ackermans with 1,060 stores, speciality brands with 1,356 stores and lifestyle brands with 1,009 stores. Brazilian subsidiary Avenida ended the year with 200 stores. The group said its network of more than 6,700 stores and customer base exceeding 38 million known shoppers increasingly serves as a platform for cross-selling financial and digital services.

Financial services fastest-growing segment

Financial Services delivered the strongest growth of any business unit, with revenue increasing 35.2% to R6.2 billion and operating profit rising 37% to R1.5 billion. The division benefited from strong demand for insurance, cellular rental and lending products. Insurance revenue jumped 88.5%, while profit contribution from the insurance business surpassed R1 billion, achieving a key target a year ahead of schedule.

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FoneYam cellular rentals ended the year with 2.7 million active customers, a 32% increase from the previous year. The cellular rental book expanded to R3.1 billion, supported by strong repeat adoption rates.

Pepkor said development of its planned PlusB banking operation remained on track, with regulatory approvals progressing ahead of a targeted launch in the second half of financial year 2027.

Flash and fintech operations gain scale

The Informal Market Platform segment, anchored by Flash, generated revenue of R9.9 billion, up 8.3%, while operating profit rose 21.6% to R1 billion. Total Flash transaction throughput increased 17.6% to R70.6 billion, driven by growth in vouchers, payments and aggregation services. The platform’s active trader network expanded to 176,000 users during the year.

Pepkor said the proposed merger between Flash and Shop2Shop would create FintechCo, a business with a combined throughput potential of more than R200 billion. The transaction remains subject to regulatory approval and is expected to close during the second half of financial year 2027.

Acquisitions strengthen market positioning

The Furniture, Appliances and Electronics segment recorded revenue growth of 16.3% to R14.5 billion, supported by the acquisition of Shoprite’s non-South African OK Furniture and House & Home operations, which added 67 stores across the region. Lifestyle sales increased 15.3%, with particularly strong demand for televisions, audio equipment and large appliances.

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Pepkor invested about R2.5 billion in acquisitions during the year, including the purchase of Legit, Swagga, Style and Boardmans as well as banking technology firm CloudBadger Technologies. Management said the acquisitions enhance customer reach, deepen category exposure and support the group’s long-term consumer platform strategy.

Margins expand despite strategic investment

Gross profit increased 16.5% and gross margin expanded by 170 basis points to 41.5%. The improvement was driven by stronger merchandise margins and a growing contribution from higher-margin financial services activities. At the same time, operating expenses increased as Pepkor invested in acquisitions and strategic initiatives, including the development of PlusB.

Excluding the impact of PlusB investment costs, operating profit would have increased 9% and headline earnings per share would have grown 9.7%, according to the company. Credit losses also moderated, with debtors’ costs increasing at a slower pace than the previous year and declining as a percentage of the average credit book.

Cautious amid economic headwinds

Pepkor warned that elevated living costs and transport expenses continue to constrain consumer spending across southern Africa. The group also highlighted ongoing port congestion and delayed inventory arrivals as near-term risks to trading performance.

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Despite the challenging backdrop, management said the group’s value-focused positioning, extensive retail reach and growing exposure to financial services and fintech leave it well placed for further expansion.

Key priorities for the 2027 financial year include opening more than 200 new stores, launching PlusB commercially, expanding insurance products and completing the Flash-Shop2Shop transaction.