Tips for cutting fuel costs this festive season

Inflation is near an all-time high and squeezing everyone’s spending power. So, to stretch your money further, Sunday World readers need to use smart measures to cut their expenditure on petrol and diesel during the festive season, especially if they plan to travel far by road.

Sunday World asked Automobile Association of South Africa spokesperson Layton Beard for advice on how to save on fuel costs.

(1) Drive less

Beard said the best way to save fuel over the festive season is to drive less in your vehicle.

“If you can avoid using a vehicle for short trips, the better it will be. For example, you can consider riding a bicycle or walking instead of using your vehicle to go to your corner shop.”

(2) Keep your vehicle in good condition

Beard said another tip was to ensure that your vehicle is in good overall and mechanical condition and properly serviced.

“Also, you should ensure your tyres are in good nick and properly inflated.”

(3) Speed is important

Beard advises that motorists should try as much as possible to drive their vehicles at a constant speed, especially when travelling long distances.

“After harshly breaking, you need to accelerate again and use more fuel. In addition, drive according to the road conditions.”

(4) Minimise load

Beard said motorists should try to keep the load that their vehicles’ transport to a minimum. This is because the fuel use will increase the more weight a vehicle has to carry, such as adding a cargo rack. In addition, the more luggage and passengers a vehicle has to move, the more fuel it will use.

“If you are pulling a caravan or trailer, that will increase your fuel use. It is important to be aware of this.”

(5) Set up a lift club?

Beard said another way to save money was to set up a lift club. “If you live in the same area as several people and you all drive the same route to work, then you may suggest to the other people that you use one vehicle and share the fuel costs.”

He cautioned, however, that you should inform your insurer about your lift club plans.

(6) Monitor fuel costs

Beard said motorists should monitor their fuel costs.

“An excellent fuel-saving tip is knowing your vehicle’s fuel consumption. Such knowledge allows you to adjust your budget when fuel prices go up or down.

“Our advice is always to have fat in your budget. Then, when the fuel price drops, keep the money aside that you save and when it goes up, use those savings to absorb the price increase.”

(7) Avoid traffic

Beard said a motorist driving to and from work should determine the quickest route to avoid traffic.

“A good fuel-saving tip is to negotiate with your employer to arrive and depart work at such a time to avoid the traffic in the mornings and afternoons. Traffic plays havoc with your fuel consumption.”

(8) Plan your travel route

Beard said it was vital for motorists planning long holiday trips to determine the shortest and most fuel-efficient routes.

“Part of that planning should include budgeting for toll road fees and allowing a stop every 200km or two hours to stretch your legs and get fresh air. Those measures are important for road safety.”

