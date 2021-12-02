PRASA board terminates contract of Zolani Matthews

Johannesburg- The Board of the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (PRASA) has unanimously resolved to terminate with immediate effect the employment contract of its Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Zolani Kgosietsile Matthews.

In a statement on Thursday, PRASA Board Chairperson Leonard Ramatlakane said the termination of the contract is in line with a provision in clause 11 of his employment contract.

“This followed an investigation by seasoned senior counsel that established whether Matthews deliberately and intentionally failed to disclose material information to PRASA in respect of his dual citizenship.

“Matthews‘s letter of appointment clearly stipulates (as one of the key requirements) that his contract of employment will only be confirmed upon him obtaining favourable security clearance,” Ramatlakane said.

The State Security Agency (SSA) has since declined to issue Matthews top-secret security clearance or any other security clearance.

“During the investigation by the senior counsel Matthews was afforded an opportunity to present his version both orally and in writing through his lawyer.”

“His lawyer was also present when he was interviewed during the investigation by the senior counsel.”

“The findings as contained in investigation report by the senior counsel were adverse against Matthews. The Board viewed the report in a very serious light and agreed with its recommendation. Matthews and his lawyers are privy to the contents of the report,” Ramatlakane said.

He said the Board will forthwith commence with the recruitment process of the Group CEO.

-SA gov news

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author