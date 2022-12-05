E-edition
Recycling junk to toys leads to creation of more jobs

By Shona Buhr

Hope Sonic, a Proudly South African business, has through recycled toys created 30 new permanent jobs.

The Zeus toy range is made from recycled materials and includes a digger, dump truck and various ride on bikes. These are supplied to Shoprite and Checkers.

The Zeus Mx2 ride-on bike is made from 100% recycled plastic, which amounts to about 20 milk bottles per bike. The dump trucks and diggers are made from 60% and 50% recycled material, respectively.


Hope Sonic’s staff complement is 70% women who live within walking distance of the factory in Cape Town.

Managing partner at Hope Sonic, David Damon, said: “Most of our employees reside in Happy Valley, Blue Downs and we believe in empowerment and teaching our employees. All training is in-house and it is on-the-job training.”

