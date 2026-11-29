South Africa has moved a step closer to regaining full investment-grade status after S&P Global Ratings upgraded the country’s sovereign credit ratings, citing stronger public finances and progress on economic reforms.

In a decision welcomed by the National Treasury, S&P raised the country’s long-term foreign-currency sovereign credit rating to BB+ from BB and restored its long-term local-currency rating to investment grade at BBB-.

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The ratings agency also upgraded the short-term local-currency rating to A-3 from B and revised the outlook from positive to stable.

The National Treasury said South Africa now held the second-highest S&P foreign-currency rating among Sub-Saharan African sovereigns.

S&P said the decision reflected sustained fiscal improvements, with the government expected to post a fourth-consecutive primary budget surplus in the 2026/2027 financial year. A primary surplus is when revenue exceeds expenditure, minus debt servicing costs and is regarded as a key measure of fiscal discipline.

The ratings agency expects government debt to decline from 76.2% of gross domestic product (GDP) in 2025/2026 to 72.3% by 2029/2030, while the fiscal deficit is projected to narrow from 4.1% to 2.7% of GDP over the same period.

The latest ratings action follows an upgrade by Fitch earlier this year, the agency’s first upward revision of South Africa’s sovereign credit profile in nearly 21 years.

Moody’s, which rates South Africa below investment grade, revised its outlook to positive in May, signalling the possibility of an upgrade within the next 12 to 18 months.

Further upgrades could be on the horizon.

S&P expects economic growth to recover after a contraction in the second quarter, forecasting real GDP expansion of 1.3% this year, despite higher energy costs linked to the conflict in the Middle East.

National Treasury director-general Duncan Pieterse said the country was firmly on course to regain investment-grade status for the first time in more than a decade.

“The two upgrades from S&P in just over a year testify to the progress the government has made in restoring South Africa’s public finances to health and rebuilding the fiscal

credibility lost in years of missed targets and rising debt levels,” Pieterse said.