Sandton City owner ropes in Philisiwe Mthethwa as director

Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), whose mall assets include Sandton City and Eastgate shopping centre, has appointed three women to its board including Philisiwe Mthethwa, the wife of Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, it said on Thursday.

Joining Mthethwa on L2D’s board is Nonhlanhla Mayisela and Itumeleng Dlamini.

Mthethwa is no stranger to high-profile corporate jobs. She is the CEO of the National Empowerment Fund, and is also a non-executive director of the National Housing Finance Corporation. She also sits on the board of the Industrial Development Corporation.

Mayisela is the co-owner and executive director of Ukukhula Real Estate, a majority black women-owned commercial real estate asset management company.

She is also the co-founder and director of African Women in Property, a non-executive director of Afrit Group, and an investment committee member of Summit Africa Social Infrastructure Fund.

Dlamini is an advisor to the African Peer Review Mechanism, an organ of the African Union, where she focuses on policy reforms on corporate governance in Africa. She is also the founding executive director of the African Network on Corporate Governance of SOEs.

“Post the appointment of the three directors, 64% of the board is composed of independent directors,” the L2D said in a statement.

“From a gender diversity perspective, there are 55% female and 45% male directors. From a racial diversity perspective, there are 55% black and 45% white directors. Black female directors comprise 45% of the board.”

For more business news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author