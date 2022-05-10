Sitho Mdlalose is Vodacom SA’s new managing director

Vodacom Group on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sitho Mdlalose as the new managing director effective from July 1.

Mdlalose, who currently serves as the managing director of Vodacom Tanzania, a position he has held since August 2021, replaces Balesh Sharma who leaves the company at the end of June.

Mdlalose, who has over 20 years of experience in finance, consulting and management, 13 of which have been in telecommunications across both emerging and developed markets, is a qualified chartered accountant and an Harvard Business School senior executive programme graduate.

Vodacom Group CEO Shameel Joosub said he is confident that Mdlalose is the ideal candidate to lead Vodacom South Africa in a challenging economic climate that will require proactive innovations to adjust to shifts in customer behaviour.

“His in-depth experience, financial and business acumen, strong interpersonal skills and proven track record make him an obvious choice for this important role,” said Joosub.

“I’d like to offer my personal congratulations to Sitho as we celebrate yet another internal promotion, showcasing the strong bench of executive talent at Vodacom.”

