Companies have been asked to rethink support for small business and prioritise corporate procurement contracts over traditional enterprise development funding as the country battles high youth unemployment.

Onyi Nwaneri, Africa Transformation Services (ATS) chief executive, argues that businesses cannot grow through grants, loans and mentorship alone but need access to customers and consistent orders from established companies.

Play advert

Corporate should do more than capital but offer jobs

Nwaneri said corporate South Africa needed to stop treating enterprise and supplier development as a compliance exercise and recognise it as an important part of economic transformation.

READ: Cyril Ramaphosa: ‘Law will be amended for SMMEs to access credit at lower cost.’

She argues that companies often measure their support through grants, loans and other assistance, rather than whether small businesses are generating income and creating employment.

“Sales are the core of any business. Unless we give small businesses an income by purchasing their products and services, we’re not helping them.

“Real enterprise development means procuring goods, allowing the company to deliver, and then placing another order. In so doing, we create a virtuous circle: the company builds its turnover and is able to grow and service more clients,” says Nwaneri.

She distinguishes between three types of entrepreneurs, including micro-entrepreneurs who provide goods and services to local communities, social entrepreneurs who build businesses around societal needs, and small businesses with the potential to become profitable, purpose-driven employers.

The latter are what she describes as “zebras”, businesses that balance profitability with a social purpose, rather than chasing the billion-rand valuations associated with start-ups known as unicorns.

These businesses could typically grow to employ between five and 10 people but need access to markets to reach that potential.

Solidarity challenges corporate procurement argument

Theuns du Buisson, Solidarity Research Institute economic researcher, said government regulations, compliance costs and limited access to capital are bigger obstacles to small business growth than a lack of corporate procurement opportunities.

He said government regulations and compliance requirements make it expensive for new businesses to enter the market, while access to capital remains a significant obstacle.

“The larger problem is that laws and regulations are of such a nature that small businesses need a lot of capital to remain compliant, which creates an enormous barrier to entry. Government is more at fault than corporate South Africa.

READ: Business, civil society endorse the government’s B-BBEE review

“An example is BEE regulations, where a small business needs to be certified in order to be considered for procurement processes. This advantages businesses who have done the work and who are usually not small anymore, as new entrants cannot afford to enter the market,” said du Buisson.

Du Buisson said companies have largely done what they could, but the link between enterprise development and BEE scorecards excluded white-owned businesses to a large extent and offered limited incentives for Black and white entrepreneurs to work together.

Rather than encouraging the creation of new products and services, he said, the system could leave some black entrepreneurs operating as procurement intermediaries.

He believes the market should be made as open and competitive as possible, with government focusing on making finance available to small businesses on favourable terms. From this perspective, he said, businesses should compete for corporate contracts by offering products and services that meet market needs at competitive prices.

‘Black- and white-owned small businesses cannot be compared’

In a differing view, Black Business Council (BBC) deputy president Gregory Mofokeng said that there is no need for black small businesses to work with the white-owned small business.

He argued that white-owned small businesses do not face the same challenges, as he believes that they can simply get funding or capital from the banks.

Mofokeng said the proposed transformation fund, which is a proposed R100 billion financing initiative targeted at R20 billion annually for five years to expand black-owned and managed enterprises, will be useful in improving small businesses in the country.

READ: BBC labels DA bill to replace BEE a continuation of apartheid

He agreed with Nwaneri that capital is only the beginning of getting a small business off the ground, but the business would still need to work. He said they had proposed that the fund benefits only Black-owned businesses, but Solidarity pushed back.

“White people are the minority in the country, but they want to handle the majority of the economy. What would be left of Black people if they want a share of everything in a country where we are still trying to find balance?

“All these initiatives, including the BEE itself and the transformation fund, are a recognition that Black businesses have been left out struggling, and we are trying to play catch-up, but they want a piece in that too,” said Mofokeng.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter or get the news delivered to your phone via our WhatsApp Channel.