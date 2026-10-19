South African business confidence eases slightly in September on oil price uncertainty

South African business confidence eased slightly in September on renewed uncertainty over global energy prices, a survey showed on Monday.
• The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Confidence Index fell to 134.3 in September from 135.1 in August
• The chamber, which releases the index every two months, said rising energy costs remained a key concern for businesses because they increase operating expenses and place pressure on profitability
• Despite the slight monthly decline, the index is significantly higher than a year earlier
• Factors supporting improved business confidence over the past year include strong overseas tourist arrivals, vehicle sales and precious metals prices, the chamber said
- The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry's Business Confidence Index fell to 134.3 in September from 135.1 in August.
- Rising energy costs remain a key concern for South African businesses due to increased operating expenses and pressure on profitability.
- The Business Confidence Index in September is significantly higher than it was a year earlier.
- Strong overseas tourist arrivals, vehicle sales, and precious metals prices have supported improved business confidence over the past year.
- The chamber releases the Business Confidence Index every two months.