South African business confidence eases slightly in September on oil price uncertainty

South African business confidence eased slightly in September on renewed uncertainty over global energy prices, a survey showed on Monday.

• The South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s Business Confidence Index fell to 134.3 in September from 135.1 in August

• The chamber, which releases the index every two months, said rising energy costs remained a key concern for businesses because they increase operating expenses and place pressure on profitability

• Despite the slight monthly decline, the index is significantly higher than a year earlier

• Factors supporting improved business confidence over the past year include strong overseas tourist arrivals, vehicle sales and precious metals prices, the chamber said