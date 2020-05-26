Business

Task team calls for procurement revamp

By Nokuthula Zwane
Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Patricia de Lille. PICTURE: FLICKR

The construction COVID-19 rapid response task team has urged the government to overhaul its procurement processes to aid the development of the industry, including accepting unsolicited bids.

The task team, in a submission to Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Patricia de Lille, made numerous proposals of how to develop the construction industry post-COVID-19.

It calls on the government to establish a supply chain environment that differentiates between procurement of goods and procurement of professional services.

The task team also wants the empowerment of qualified and registered design professionals to self-certify their work, or use peer certification.

The task team includes the Black Business Council in the built environment, the South African Institute of Black Property Practitioners, and the South African Property Owners Association, among other organisations.

John Matthews, chairperson of the task team, said the key to the concept of unsolicited bids is the acceptance that “government does not always know best”.

“Current interpretation of the procurement regulations appears to force government entities from taking the intellectual capital and packaging such for public tender. Not only does this lead to the loss of intellectual capital but creates a disincentive for any private sector entity from approaching the government with innovative solutions without having been called for through public tender,” Matthews said.

De Lille’s office has acknowledged receipt of the submission.

