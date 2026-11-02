Can AI help South African matric learners improve their exam results ?

With South Africa’s matric examinations underway, artificial intelligence (AI) has become another study companion for learners preparing for some of the most important tests of their school careers.

From asking chatbots to explain difficult mathematical concepts to generating practice questions and summarising lengthy chapters, learners are increasingly turning to digital tools to make revision easier.

Research by Oxford University Press, titled Digital Learning: Insights from the Classroom, highlights just how much technology has become part of the learning experience. Its findings show that AI chatbots are being used by learners to support revision, homework and exam preparation.

But while having an AI assistant available at the touch of a button may make studying more convenient, an important question remains: is it actually helping learners understand their work well enough to perform in the examination room?

For the Class of 2026, the stakes are particularly high. The 2026 National Senior Certificate examinations began on October 13 and are scheduled to conclude on November 26, with learners facing weeks of examinations that will determine their next steps towards further education and employment.

AI tools such as ChatGPT and other digital assistants can offer learners an opportunity to revisit difficult topics without having to wait for their next classroom lesson or an available teacher. They can ask questions repeatedly, request simpler explanations and work through practice activities at their own pace.

However, convenience should not be confused with understanding. A learner who asks a chatbot to solve an equation may receive the correct answer within seconds. But if they cannot reproduce the method independently when sitting for their mathematics paper, the technology has not necessarily improved their understanding.

Difference lies in how learners use these tools

AI can be useful when it acts as a study partner rather than a replacement for independent thinking. Asking it to explain why an answer is incorrect, generate additional questions or test knowledge on a particular topic can encourage active learning.

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Simply copying answers or memorising AI-generated summaries, on the other hand, risks creating a false sense of preparedness.

Oxford University Press’ research also highlights the importance of balancing digital learning with traditional teaching methods. Its findings suggest that learners and educators value technology when it supports the learning process rather than replacing established classroom practices.

The research further raises questions about access to technology in South Africa, where not every learner has the same resources available to them. While some learners can access AI platforms through smartphones, tablets and computers, others continue to face limitations relating to devices, internet connectivity and the cost of mobile data.

This means the growing use of AI in education also needs to be considered alongside the country’s existing digital divide. For learners who have access to these tools, the challenge is learning how to use them responsibly and effectively.

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Recognising this growing demand for accessible digital learning, Oxford Digital Africa and MTN have introduced MTN LearnHub+, a study platform aimed at Grade 8 to 12 learners. The platform combines MTN’s mobile network reach with educational content developed by Oxford University Press Southern Africa.

It provides self-paced learning resources, revision modules and practice assessments designed to help learners identify areas where they need additional support.

Learners can revisit lessons, practise concepts

Oxford University Press Southern Africa Publishing Manager for Digital Products Heather Brogan says the ability to practise, identify mistakes and revisit explanations can give learners a useful starting point for improvement.

“A learner can spend an evening reading a chapter and still feel uncertain about using that knowledge in an exam,” says Brogan.

“Being able to attempt an activity, understand a mistake and revisit an explanation gives them a good starting point for improvement.”

MTN SA Chief Consumer Officer for Prepaid Muyiwa Ladipo says the platform is intended to make learning support more accessible.

“Learners need support that is easy to access and useful in the moment they need it. LearnHub+ combines MTN’s reach with curriculum-aligned material and interactive tools, giving users another way to work through revision independently,” says Ladipo.

The companies have also indicated that further enhancements are planned for the platform, including quizzes and feedback, with an AI learning companion scheduled for a later launch.

For parents, supporting learners during this period does not necessarily mean having to understand every subject in the matric curriculum. Oxford University Press suggests that parents can encourage progress by taking an interest in everyday learning, acknowledging improvements and helping children identify areas where they need additional assistance.

A learner who understands a calculation they previously struggled with or can explain a difficult concept in their own words is demonstrating progress worth recognising.

Ultimately, AI may make revision more accessible, but it cannot sit in the examination room and think on behalf of a learner. The ability to interpret questions, apply knowledge, solve problems and communicate answers independently remains essential.

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