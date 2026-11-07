Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S12 series in SA with AI-powered productivity features

Samsung has introduced its new Galaxy Tab S12 series in South Africa, bringing artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, improved processing power and longer battery life to its premium tablet range as competition intensifies in the mobile computing market. The new line-up comprises the Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra and Galaxy Tab S12+, targeting professionals, students and content creators seeking portable alternatives to conventional laptops.

The launch comes as technology manufacturers increasingly integrate AI-powered tools into consumer devices to improve productivity and attract customers. Samsung’s latest tablets will compete in the premium segment against Apple’s iPad Pro range, Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices and high-end tablets from Huawei, as manufacturers increasingly position tablets as alternatives to conventional laptops.

Slimmer design, bigger displays

The flagship Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra features a 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display and measures just 5.1mm thick, making it Samsung’s thinnest Galaxy tablet to date.

Its smaller sibling, the Galaxy Tab S12+, features a 12.6-inch display with slimmer bezels than its predecessor.

Both models offer peak screen brightness of 1,600 nits and improved spatial audio. Under the bonnet, Samsung has introduced a new 3-nanometre processor, which the company claims delivers improved graphics performance compared with the previous Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra. A redesigned cooling system is intended to maintain performance during demanding activities such as gaming and video editing.

Battery and performance upgrades

Battery endurance is another selling point, with Samsung claiming up to 23 hours of use for the Ultra and 21 hours for the S12+. The company says both devices can recharge fully in approximately 95 minutes using a 45W charger.

Running Android 17 with Samsung’s One UI 9 interface, the tablets incorporate Galaxy AI features designed to simplify research, note-taking and multitasking. Users can operate three applications simultaneously, while the included S Pen allows handwritten notes, sketches and document annotations.

Samsung has also integrated Google’s Gemini AI assistant, offering customers a six-month Google AI Pro trial.

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AI and creativity at the forefront

For creative professionals, the tablets come preloaded with Adobe Photoshop, marking what Samsung describes as the application’s first availability preinstalled on Android tablets. Other supported productivity applications include Notability, Goodnotes, LumaFusion and Notion, although some require paid subscriptions after promotional periods expire. Both tablets will receive up to seven years of operating system and security updates.

Premium pricing targets laptop replacements

The Galaxy Tab S12 Ultra is priced from R30,999, while the Galaxy Tab S12+ starts at

R26 999. At these prices, Samsung is targeting the premium tablet market, where it competes with Apple’s iPad Pro range, Microsoft’s Surface Pro devices and Huawei’s high-end MatePad models.

Both tablets will be available in South Africa from November 6 in Gray and Silver, with Samsung offering a promotional package until January 31, 2027, including a R1 500 voucher and discounted Samsung Care+ protection plans. Monthly Samsung Care+ Premium coverage is available at a promotional R99, compared with the usual R129.