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WATCH | Tesla has real competition in the flying car race: Meet Alef Aeronautics

By Sunday World
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Flying cars have long been the stuff of science fiction.

Now, Tesla has unveiled a Roadster capable of launching itself into the air. Meanwhile, California startup Alef Aeronautics is developing its own flying car, using a very different technology.

CGTN’s Martin Markovits reports from Los Angeles on the growing race to take transportation off the ground.

 

  • Tesla has unveiled a Roadster capable of launching itself into the air.
  • California startup Alef Aeronautics is developing its own flying car with different technology.
  • Flying cars have traditionally been associated with science fiction.
  • CGTN’s Martin Markovits reported on the growing race for airborne transportation from Los Angeles.
  • The competition to develop flying cars involves various approaches to technology.

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