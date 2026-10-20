WATCH | Tesla has real competition in the flying car race: Meet Alef Aeronautics

Flying cars have long been the stuff of science fiction.
Now, Tesla has unveiled a Roadster capable of launching itself into the air. Meanwhile, California startup Alef Aeronautics is developing its own flying car, using a very different technology.
CGTN’s Martin Markovits reports from Los Angeles on the growing race to take transportation off the ground.
- Tesla has unveiled a Roadster capable of launching itself into the air.
- California startup Alef Aeronautics is developing its own flying car with different technology.
- Flying cars have traditionally been associated with science fiction.
- CGTN’s Martin Markovits reported on the growing race for airborne transportation from Los Angeles.
- The competition to develop flying cars involves various approaches to technology.