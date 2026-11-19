Tobacco industry giant Philip Morris International (PMI) wants smokers to consider a different way of consuming nicotine and alternatives that do not burn tobacco.

PMI kicked off its branding with traditional combustible products including Marlboro, Philip Morris and Chesterfield, among others, but makes a shift following health and climate concerns from the burning of tobacco.

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Technovation Dubai themed smoke free by PMI highlights that combustion is a major contributor to the harmful chemicals produced when tobacco burns.

Alternative products to reduce smoking risk

Gijs de Best, PMI’s president SA, Indochina, CIS&MEA, says developing products that avoid burning tobacco offers alternatives to adults who would otherwise continue the usage of nicotine. He says the ambition represents a longer-term shift in how the company sees its future.

The products forming part of that strategy are already familiar in several markets, although they operate differently. The IQOS device heats specially designed tobacco rather than burning it, while ZYN is an oral nicotine pouch placed between the gum and lip. On the other hand, VEEV is an electronic vapour product, which delivers nicotine through an aerosol.

Together, the three brands illustrate the different directions in which the company is taking its business as it seeks to reduce its dependence on combustible tobacco.

Smoke-free products drive company growth

De Best said these products are now responsible for over 40% of the company’s total revenue, with over 43-million users worldwide. Cigarette smokers remain well above 1-billion in the world.

According to PMI’s 2025 annual report, smoke-free products generated $16.9bn in net revenues, representing 41.5% of the group’s total annual net revenues.

This was up from 38.7% in 2024, indicating that the category is becoming an increasingly important contributor to the company’s financial performance.

‘Combustion causes cancer, not nicotine’

Moving away from combustible cigarettes does not eliminate the health risks associated with nicotine consumption, and PMI’s ambition is not the same as encouraging people to give up nicotine altogether.

Tomorrow Lida, PMI senior director scientific engagement SA, Indochina, CIS & MEA, says nicotine itself is not classified as a direct cancer causing agent but combustible tobacco products are a primary cause of cancer due to thousands of chemicals that are released when a tobacco burns.

“People need to understand why the are smoking so that they understand which of the products they can use. The heating of tobacco does not burn chemicals and is a safer option for people who want the taste of tobacco, also because once done you can store it in the box and dispose of it later instead of the tendency of dropping cigarettes on the floor.

“Nicotine is not the actual cause of cancer, lung diseases and other diseases that are related to smoking and finding alternatives to consuming it saves a smoker from such,” says Lida.

Mohammed Eltaweel, Hedos Psychiatric Hospital medical director, says scientific research may differ but he believes that nicotine is not the issue but the cigarettes are.

Being a consultant psychiatrist and substance use disorder specialist, Eltaweel says he would often advise his patients to opt for alternative ways of consuming nicotine when they struggle to get off cigarettes.

Non-combustibles not 100% safe

The science, however, does not fully agree with PMI’s stance.

While removing combustion eliminates the toxic smoke responsible for the vast majority of smoking-related deaths, health authorities stress that non-combustible tobacco products still cause cancer.

Because traditional smokeless products, such as snus, chewing tobacco, and snuff, are made from cured tobacco leaves, they still contain at least 28 known cancer-causing chemicals, including potent tobacco-specific nitrosamines and heavy metals.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, these products are directly linked to cancers of the mouth, oesophagus, and pancreas.

Newer non-combustibles present a more complex picture.

Heated tobacco devices still warm real tobacco leaves, releasing fewer toxins than cigarette smoke but still exposing users to established carcinogens. Meanwhile, e-cigarettes and tobacco-free nicotine pouches eliminate the tobacco leaf altogether, dramatically lowering toxicant levels compared to cigarettes.

However, researchers at the International Agency for Research on Cancer and public health agencies note that long-term cancer data for these modern products remains incomplete, and their aerosols or additives can still harbour trace carcinogens and cause cellular damage.

Ultimately, regulatory bodies place nicotine products on a “continuum of risk”, which means switching completely from cigarettes to non-combustibles substantially reduces exposure to cancer-causing toxins, yet medical experts maintain that no tobacco or nicotine product is entirely risk-free.