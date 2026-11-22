Three of South Africa’s largest mining companies have launched an unprecedented bid to remove the Rand Mutual Assurance (RMA) chairperson Thabo Dloti and deputy chairperson Koketso Mabe.

The move comes as allegations of conflicts of interest and governance failures place the insurer’s leadership under intense scrutiny.

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Documents circulated to shareholders and seen by Sunday World, show that Sibanye Stillwater, Harmony Gold Mining and Impala Platinum have formally demanded that RMA convene a shareholders’ meeting to consider the removal of Dloti, a prominent businessman who is also the chairperson of African Bank, and Mabe.

The request was submitted on November 1 7under the Companies Act and the company’s memorandum of incorporation. The three mining companies said they collectively hold more than 10% of the voting rights required to compel the insurer to call a shareholders’ meeting and requested that the meeting be convened without delay.

Special General Meeting

In response, RMA issued a notice convening a Special General Meeting (SGM) for December 11. Shareholders will vote on four ordinary resolutions, including proposals to remove both Dloti and Mabe from the board with immediate effect.

At the centre of the dispute are allegations that both directors maintained interests in businesses operating in sectors that increasingly overlap with RMA’s strategic expansion into employee benefits, life insurance and broader financial services.

According to the complaint, Dloti is the founder and managing director of Sithega Holdings, which reportedly has interests in financial services group Prescient Holdings.

Conflict of interest

Prescient is alleged to have commercial relationships with asset manager 27four Investment Managers. The complaint further alleges that Sithega’s interests extend to insurance businesses such as Clientele and Hollard, both of which operate in markets where RMA seeks to expand.

Mabe is described in the complaint as a part-owner and executive director of Capital Link Partners, an asset management business. A major focus of the allegations concerns RMA’s appointment of 27four Investment Managers as an asset consultant.

The executive committee alleges that Mabe played a key role in replacing long-standing adviser Willis Towers Watson and advanced 27four’s appointment despite concerns raised during procurement processes.

According to the complaint, RMA executive Thiru Pather was involved in the evaluation process while holding a position at 27four, creating what complainants describe as a potential conflict.

Stronger candidates ignored

The committee further alleges that internal procurement and sourcing teams raised concerns that the evaluation outcome did not align with established scoring criteria and that stronger candidates existed.

The executive committee claims objections were overridden and governance processes were not properly followed. The complaint also accuses Dloti of failing to disclose or recuse himself from matters involving businesses that could potentially compete with or benefit from RMA strategic decisions.

Examples cited include decisions relating to employee benefits administered by Alexforbes, and litigation involving Hollard. The executive committee argues that these matters created circumstances in which conflicts of interest should have been disclosed and managed. Additional concerns relate to RMA’s expansion strategy.

The complaint alleges that Dloti resisted proposals to establish a short-term insurance operation and delayed governance approvals that had already received support from board committees.

Non-disclosure

The executives also point to a proposed acquisition of life insurer Just SA, which they regard as strategically significant. The complaint alleges that Dloti failed to disclose that Prescient operates in the same market segment, creating potential conflict concerns.

The governance dispute apparently originated from a whistleblower report. That report reportedly triggered investigations by forensic firm Corporate Insights and later by law firm ENS.

According to the executive committee, the ENS investigation examined procurement processes, conflicts of interest and allegations surrounding the appointment of 27four.

Executives allege they were subsequently informed that the ENS investigation had identified concerns involving Mabe’s conduct, the relationship between Prescient and Dloti, and possible benefits that could accrue to Prescient from the appointment of 27four.

They further allege that management was denied access to key reports and that repeated requests for information were not adequately addressed. Neither the shareholder demand nor the SGM notice specifies the reasons behind the removal resolutions.

Under the SGM agenda, shareholders will first be asked to appoint Maggie Mojapelo as acting deputy chairperson and Tjaart Esterhuyse as acting chairperson of the meeting.

RMA’s notice states the appointments are intended to manage situations where conflicts could affect the independence of existing board leadership during the proceedings. Both Dloti and Mabe are entitled under the Companies Act to receive notice of the meeting and to make representations before shareholders vote on their future.