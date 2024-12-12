Unemployment figures increase in the third quarter

The South African unemployment rate has increased 1.2% in the third quarter compared to the previous quarter, showing 133 000 jobs lost.

Statistics South Africa revealed that community services contributed largely with 131 000 job cuts, while business services cut down on 15 000 jobs, and manufacturing experienced 4 000 job losses.

Some of the contributing industries include mining and electricity, but trade and construction employed 19 000 and 4 000 people, respectively.

The total number of employed individuals fell from 10 738 million in June to 10 605 million in September.

Employment figures dropping

According to Stats SA, the labour market saw a steeper decline year on year, with employment figures dropping by a total of 294 000 since September 2023.

Full-time employment reportedly remained relatively stable, dropping by 14 000 jobs quarter on quarter, but part-time employment showed more volatility as it surged by 119 000 quarter on quarter, a total 9.4% increase.

However, year-on-year figures still show a decline of 250 000 positions, which is a 17.8% reduction.

Contrary to the falling employment numbers, gross earnings for employees rose by R12.2-billion, or 1.3%, to reach R966.3-billion in September 2024 compared to R954.1-billion in June 2024.

Statistics show that industries such as business services, community services, mining, and electricity contributed to this growth, while trade, transport, manufacturing, and construction reported earnings declines.

The employment losses, particularly in key sectors like community services and business services, continue to highlight vulnerabilities in the economy.

While growth in trade and construction offers a glimmer of hope, economists stress the importance of focused interventions to support struggling sectors and stabilise the labour market.

Increase in salaries

The year-on-year basic salary or wages increased by R28.7-billion, or 3.4%, between September 2023 and September 2024.

“Basic salary/wages paid to employees increased by R6.7-billion, or 0.8%, from R871.6-billion in June 2024 to R878.2-billion in September 2024,” reads the statement.

“This was largely due to an increase in the following industries: trade, mining, manufacturing, business services, construction, electricity and transport. However, there was a decrease in the community services industry.

“Bonus paid to employees increased by R6.9-billion, or 12.9%, from R53.8-billion in June 2024 to R60.7-billion in September 2024.

“This was largely due to an increase in the following industries: business services and community services.

“However, there was a decrease in the following industries: trade, manufacturing, construction, transport and electricity.”

Monthly earnings

Overtime pay increases dropped by R1.4-billion from R28.7-billion in June 2024 to R27.3-billion in September 2024.

This decrease mainly happened in industries like manufacturing, trade, business services, transport, and electricity.

However, there was an increase in overtime pay in community services and construction.

Compared to the previous year, overtime payments rose by R600-million between September 2023 and September 2024.

Average monthly earnings for employees grew by 2.6%, from R27 511 in May 2024 to R28 220 in August 2024.

Year on year, average monthly earnings increased by 6.6% between August 2023 and August 2024.

