Business

What the record low interest rates mean for consumers

By Somaya Stockenstroom
Home For Sale Real Estate Sign and Beautiful New House.

The further easing of monetary policy by the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has presented a golden opportunity for consumers looking to snap their dream house on the cheap and those looking to lower their debt servicing costs.

The central bank today cut its lending rate by 50 basis points to a new record low of 3.75%.

Andrew Golding, CEO of the Pam Golding Property, said the repo rate reduction provided further incentive for savvy home buyers.

“With inflation still at the lower end of the 3-6% target band, it is also hoped that the current low-interest rates – last experienced in the early-70s, will help bolster the economy and provide prospective home buyers and investors with an incentive to make property buying decisions. These include first-time buyers, who comprise just under half the loans extended via mortgage originator, ooba,” said Golding.

FNB CEO Jacques Celliers said the rate cut will lower debt servicing costs for credit active customers.

“The rate cut is another indication of the SARB’s commitment to protect our economy and help credit active customers to reduce debt servicing costs,” said Celliers.

Author


Similar stories

Business

Good news for consumers as Interest rates hit a new record low

The South African Reserve Bank provided further support to embattled households after the bank's Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) trimmed the benchmark repo rate by...
Read more
Covid-19

30 more people die of COVID-19

Today's stats for confirmed COVID-19 cases sits at 19 137. That's an increase of 1134 since yesterday and 30 more deaths were also reported. The...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.