Your Business. Our Priority: Business loans to grow your business

Johannesburg – The world as we know it has changed, and this has furthermore changed many businesses.

As we get accustomed to the new way of living and working, one thing remains the same for many aspiring entrepreneurs, their plans to start their own businesses and for the entrepreneurs that have started, the need to grow their businesses to greater heights.

At Ubank, we know that small businesses are the backbone of the South African economy and constantly face numerous challenges when it comes to running their business.

However, we believe that business banking should not be a part of it.

We understand that the long hours and sleepless nights dedicated to your business are put in to ensure that your business becomes profitable and sustainable.

That is why we think that having the right business-banking partner who understands your needs and prioritizes your business is an important part of making your business a success. Hence, we worked around the clock to ensure that we develop and bring you the business-banking products and services to cater to your needs.

We have introduced business loans tailor-made to help you achieve financial success irrespective of the type or size of your business.

We understand that as an entrepreneur, you may need additional funds to inject into your business at one point or the other.

We also understand that you may not have enough hours in the day so we ensured that you can apply for our loan online, anytime and anywhere.

Get a business loan from R250 000 up to R1.5million.

Our business loans are convenient, easily accessible and can be used for purchase order financing or bridging financing.

We offer business loans of R250 000 up to R1.5 million with a maximum repayment term of up to 36 months. Our interest rates are highly competitive.

Qualifying for a loan is dependent on the specific loan product applied for and a comprehensive risk assessment.

So partner with a bank that understands business banking, and let us make your business our priority.

