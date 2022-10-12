80s icon Angela Lansbury dead at 96

If you had grown up in the 1980s, Jessica Fletcher would have kept you company many nights as she tried to write as well as solve murder mysteries in the iconic Murder, She Wrote series.

Brilliantly played by Angela Lansbury, the actress took her last bow on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, the family said: “The children of Dame Angela Lansbury are sad to announce that their mother died peacefully in her sleep at home in Los Angeles at 1:30am today, Tuesday, October 11, 2022, just five days shy of her 97th birthday.”

Her most recent accolade was a Tony Award for best featured actress in a play for her work in Noel Coward’s Blithe Spirit in 2009.

She also featured in many musicals, including the age-old Beauty and The Beast.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author