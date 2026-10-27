Actress Asavela Mqokiyana arrested for speeding

Actress and model Asavela Mqokiyana has landed in legal trouble after she was caught driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone along the N2 highway in KwaZulu-Natal.

The former Isibaya star is expected to return to the Scottburgh Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, October 28, following her arrest by the Road Traffic Inspectorate (RTI).

KwaZulu-Natal Department of Transport spokesperson Ndabezinhle Sibiya confirmed the news.

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According to Sibiya, earlier in the month, Mqokiyana was stopped by RTI officers from Park Rynie while driving a BMW X3 SUV along the N2 near Ellingham.

“The MEC for the Department of Transport and Human Settlements Siboniso Duma said her arrest served as a warning to motorists that the provincial government’s Nenzani La Ezweni operation remained in full swing.

“The operation forms part of the authorities’ efforts to enforce road safety and clamp down on motorists who disregard traffic regulations,” said Sibiya.

Her arrest comes as authorities intensify road-safety enforcement ahead of the busy festive season, when South Africa’s highways experience increased traffic volumes.

Festive-season warning

Duma has warned motorists that traffic officers will show no leniency towards those who put the lives of other road users at risk.

“The MEC said the enforcement drive demonstrated during Transport Month would continue into the festive season, with speeding motorists among those facing increased scrutiny.

“Driving at 198km/h in a 120km/h zone means travelling 78km/h above the posted speed limit, a significant excess that raises serious road-safety concerns,” Sibiya added.

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From Isibaya to Uzalo

Mqokiyana is a familiar face to South African television audiences, having risen to prominence through her portrayal of Ntwenhle in Mzansi Magic’s popular telenovela Isibaya.

She joined the production in 2018 and remained with the show until it ended in 2021. Her performance helped establish her as a recognisable name in the local entertainment industry.

The actress subsequently appeared in the second season of the drama series Abomama, playing Amogelang.

In 2023, she joined e.tv’s medical drama Durban Gen, where she portrayed Amahle Dladla.

After taking time away from the screen, Mqokiyana returned to television in 2025 when she joined SABC1’s long-running soapie Uzalo as Nurse Sizakele. Her return marked another chapter in a career that has seen her move between different characters and productions.

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