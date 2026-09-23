Engen offers truck drivers free health screenings during Transport Month

Truck drivers across South Africa will have access to free health screenings from October as Engen rolls out its annual Driver Wellness campaign at truck stops and selected service stations.

The 2026 programme starts on October 19 and will operate at 28 Engen Truck Stops and selected Engen 1-Stops around the country, extending into November.

The initiative, held as part of Transport Month, is being run in partnership with Trucking Wellness, a programme of the National Bargaining Council for the Road Freight and Logistics Industry (NBCRFLI).

Participating drivers will be offered screenings for high blood pressure, cholesterol, diabetes, malaria, tuberculosis, sexually transmitted infections, HIV/Aids and body mass index. The initiative comes as road freight remains central to South Africa’s economy, with Engen estimating that about 90% of the country’s goods are transported by road.

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“Truck drivers are the unsung heroes of our highways,” said Engen Commercial marketing manager Anashya Soobhar.

“Their long hours and demanding schedules make campaigns like this essential for their well-being and for road safety.”

Engen said more than 1,500 screenings were conducted during its 2025 Transport Month campaign across eight provinces. Trucking Wellness project manager Tertius Wessels said drivers can face particular health challenges because of the amount of time they spend travelling and away from home.

“By bringing wellness services directly to where they work and rest, we can ensure early detection, promote healthier lifestyles, and help keep South Africa’s roads safer,” Wessels said.

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The mobile clinics will visit locations including Kroonvaal, Bloemfontein, Kimberley, Kranskop, Tugela, Grasmere, Highveld and the Cape Winelands, with the programme running at some locations until late November.

Health support for truck drivers is also available beyond the annual campaign. Six permanent Trucking Wellness clinics operate at Engen facilities in Beaufort West, the Cape Winelands, Musina, Gqeberha, Harrismith and Kokstad.

Engen CSI manager Olwethu Mdabula said the company’s relationship with the transport industry stretches back several decades.

The campaign forms part of wider efforts to encourage preventative healthcare among professional drivers whose working conditions can include extended periods on the road and irregular schedules.

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