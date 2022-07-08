Actress Mona Monyane finds love in mystery man

Former Muvhango actress Mona Monyane has revealed that she is off the market.

Famous for her role as Dr Nthabeleng on the SABC2 drama series, Monyane wrote on her social media platform that she is engaged to her mystery man.

The actress said she wept and prayed for God to bring her a man who would love her the way she knew she wanted to be loved and deserved.

“I could not have anticipated how that manifestation would unfold. I am safe, I am loved, I am seen,” wrote Monyane. “I deserved what my heart desired and even if I couldn’t see it in my pain, it was waiting for me in my joy. The work was getting there.

“This brother said, will you be my wifey and I said yes, I will be your wifey. I am engaged,” shared the smitten actress.

Monyane was married to fellow actor Khulu Skenjana and they have a daughter together.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mona Monyane (@mona.monyane)



For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author