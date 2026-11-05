Ama Qamata makes UK theatre debut in ‘The Afronauts’ in London

South African actress Ama Qamata is preparing to make her UK theatre debut in The Afronauts, taking on the leading role of Matha at London’s Royal Court Theatre.

The production will run at the Jerwood Theatre Downstairs from November 14 to December 19, 2026, marking another international milestone for the actress following her recent appearance at Le Défilé L’Oréal Paris.

In September, she represented South Africa alongside international personalities including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and Kendall Jenner. The event celebrated women’s empowerment, confidence and self-worth, bringing together prominent women from entertainment, fashion and beauty.

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Qamata’s creative expansion

The Afronauts casting marks another chapter in Qamata’s evolving career, which has seen her move beyond television roles into film production and international creative collaborations.

Sunday World previously spoke to Qamata about her involvement in Fight Like a Girl, where she stars as Safi and also serves as the film’s co-producer.

In our August interview, Qamata discussed how taking on responsibilities behind the camera had given her a greater voice in shaping the stories she wanted to tell.

The film follows Safi, a young Congolese woman who escapes forced labour at an illegal mineral mine and begins rebuilding her life after joining an all-women’s boxing club in Goma.

Inspired by a real-life women’s boxing club, the production explores healing, resilience and the experiences of women affected by conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

ALSO READ: Audi enlists Ama Qamata and Temba Bavuma to launch new Q SUVs

For Qamata, the role also presented an opportunity to challenge herself as a performer and move beyond the teenage characters audiences had become familiar with through Blood & Water and Gomora.

She described the production as one of the most physically and emotionally demanding experiences of her career, reflecting on the challenges of bringing Safi’s story to life.

The film went on to receive international recognition, including Qamata’s Rising Star Award at the Naples International Film Festival and a Best Actress nomination at the Africa Movie Academy Awards.

The Afronauts a different kind of creative challenge

Now, Qamata is preparing for a different kind of creative challenge. Written by Ryan Calais Cameron and co-directed by Cameron and Monique Touko, The Afronauts draws inspiration from Zambia’s ambitious but little-known space programme of the 1960s.

Set in Zambia in 1964, the story explores ambition, possibility and the determination to imagine a future beyond the limitations imposed by others.

Qamata takes on the central character of Matha, joining an ensemble that includes Lucian Msamati, Ivanno Jeremiah and Pamela Nomvete.

The production offers another opportunity for the actress to explore African storytelling on an international platform, this time through live theatre.

From taking creative ownership of stories through producing Fight Like a Girl, to representing South Africa on an international runway and preparing for her London theatre debut, Qamata’s recent career milestones reflect an expanding creative portfolio.

And with The Afronauts, audiences will get to experience another dimension of her talent as she takes her storytelling from the screen to the stage.

Also Read: Ama Qamata plays dual roles as ‘Fight Like a Girl’ lead and the film’s co-producer

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