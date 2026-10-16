Audi enlists Ama Qamata and Temba Bavuma to launch new Q SUVs

The campaign, dubbed Q: A New Era, coincides with the local introduction of the new Audi Q3 and Q5, two important models in the manufacturer’s SUV portfolio. Audi South Africa says the campaign reflects the evolution of its SUV range, with both models introducing updated styling, improved technology and greater refinement as the brand seeks to strengthen its position in the competitive premium vehicle market.

The company has turned to two prominent South Africans whose careers have reached significant milestones to communicate its message of progress and reinvention.

Ama Qamata embodies growth and reinvention

Qamata, best known for her roles in popular television productions Gomora and Netflix’s Blood & Water, has steadily expanded her acting career beyond South Africa. Her more recent appearances in Marked and the film Fight Like a Girl reflect her growing international profile and transition into more mature acting roles. Audi has positioned her career progression alongside the evolution of the Q3, which continues to play an important role in the brand’s SUV offering.

Bavuma brings leadership credentials

Meanwhile, Bavuma brings a sporting dimension to the campaign, drawing on his achievements as one of South Africa’s most prominent cricket leaders. The Proteas captain made history as the first black South African cricketer to score a Test century and subsequently became the first black African to captain the national Test side. His leadership reached another milestone in 2025 when he guided South Africa to its maiden ICC World Test Championship title. Audi says Bavuma’s leadership, experience and composure reflect the qualities it seeks to associate with its latest SUV models.

Audi targets a competitive SUV market

The campaign comes as established luxury manufacturers face increasing competition in South Africa’s premium SUV segment, including from emerging automotive brands.

While Audi has not disclosed the financial details of its partnerships with Qamata and Bavuma, the campaign forms part of its broader efforts to generate interest in the new-generation Q3 and Q5. Both vehicles are being introduced to South African customers through Audi’s national dealership network.