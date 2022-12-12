Bantwini and Nyovest among big winners at GQ awards

The GQ Men of The Year Awards took place in Sandton, Johannesburg at the weekend. The fourth annual awards were held in association with Hennesy VSOP.

Among the winners on the night were Osama hitmaker Zakes Bantwini, who walked away with the Musician of the Year award. Bantwini was not present and his wife, Nandi Madida, received the award on his behalf.

In November, the Clap Your Hands hitmaker was nominated for a Grammy award alongside Nomcebo Zikode and Wouter Kellerman in the Best Global Music Performance category for the song Bayethe.

Sharing his excitement on social media about his nomination, Bantwini wrote at the time: “I’ve just received my first Grammy nomination, God is the greatest.”

View this post on Instagram

Also honoured at the GQ event was Cassper Nyovest, who took home the Entertainer of the Year award. Recently, Nyovest held a successful Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium concert in Mahikeng, his hometown in North West.

View this post on Instagram

The Wife star Kwenzo Ngcobo added another award to his cabinet when he scooped the People’s Choice Award. He recently bagged the Favourite Rising Star award at the DStv Viewer’s Choice Awards.

Seasoned entertainers Sello Maake ka Ncube and Connie Chiume were also honoured. Maake ka Ncube, who is famous for his role as Archie Moroka on Generations on SABC1, received the Industry Icon of the Year.

Chiume, a decorated giant of the industry who is loved for her role as Mam’ Sonto on Mzansi Magic drama series Gomora, took home the Hennessy VSOP Privilege Lifetime Award.

