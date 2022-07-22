Boity Thulo branches out into beauty industry

Media personality Boity Thulo announced on Friday that she is launching her own hair range in collaboration with Frontrow Hair.

Thulo shared that the range is built around three core pillars: Be You, Quality, and Trust. “We are proud to launch Be You Hair Range in collaboration with @frontrowhair,” she wrote on her social media platform.

Boity joins American singer Rihanna who this week filed a trademark application for Fenty Hair under her company Roraj Trade.

The Umbrella singer’s collection is set to include products like hair bands, barrettes, picks, bows, clips, pins, ribbons, scrunchies, nets, hair extensions, wigs, and hair curlers.

Boity’s hair range is not her first entrepreneurial project. In 2021, she launched a range of premium alcoholic and non-alcoholic sparkling fruit beverage brand known as BT Signature.

