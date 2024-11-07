Cassper Nyovest challenges maskandi artist Mthandeni to the ring

Rapper Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, has challenged maskandi artist Mthandeni SK Manqele to the ring for a boxing match.

This comes after Cassper Nyovest voiced out that Tyla ought to have won the Record of the Year award at the South African Music Awards (Samas) over the weekend.

“No way, Tyla won a Grammy for Water Bro, but she doesn’t get the Sama for Record of the Year at home. Ya’ll are playing games,” wrote Cassper Nyovest.

On Wednesday, Mthandeni took to social media to address Cassper Nyovest regarding his sentiments about his win.

“UCassper Nyovest yilabafana abasindwa ikhindi le Hip Hop, uzovuka ngathi kumaskandi, ngizoyishaya lelidada [Cassper is one of these boys who wear baggy pants in hip hop and now he wants relevance because of Maskandi. I will beat him up],” wrote Mthandeni.

I’ll shut your eyes

Cassper Nyovest has since apologised to Mthandeni for offending him about the comments he had made.

“I am sorry you felt offended by my comments that Tyla had a bigger song and deserved Song of the Year,” wrote Cassper.

“I never meant any disrespect or malice. I am not the type to act hard; the tough guy act is not me at all, but I do like to box, so if you want to take it there, we can definitely go there. Nka go kwala matlho [I’ll shut your eyes].”

Speaking to Sunday World this week, Manqele said: “I’d just finished performing when I saw my team celebrating, and I knew I’d won.

“Unfortunately, I wasn’t attending Samas as I was attending another event in Durban. Had I received the news while I was on stage, I’d have popped a bottle of champagne.

“This is a bittersweet moment for me because last year the very same song, Paris, was among the top 10 of Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka [Song of the Year] on UKhozi FM.

