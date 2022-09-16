Cassper Nyovest plans to fight Big Zulu after ‘beating’ Priddy

Rapper and businessman Cassper Nyovest, real name Refiloe Phoolo, is confident about his upcoming fight against fellow rapper Ricardo Moloi, popularly known as Priddy Ugly.

Nyovest and Priddy are set to exchange blows at the second Celeb City main event on October 1 at the Sun BET Arena in Pretoria.

Earlier in the year, Nyovest lost to Naakmusiq at Sun City in a fight that some spectators said was won by Nyovest. The two agreed to a rematch, but it never happened.

Nyovest has since revealed that Naakmusiq is not interested to face him in the ring again.

Nyovest wrote on his social media account that he will quit the fistic sport should he lose against Priddy, and added that should he win the bout, he is willing to take on Big Zulu.

“Four days till I give Pretoria a great show. I sweat blood and tears for this fight. After I knock this Priddy Ugly dude out, I want Big Zulu [for the] next fight.”

Priddy also shared a video of his training journey ahead of the upcoming fight.

