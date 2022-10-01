Cassper Nyovest sends Priddy Ugly to the canvas in first round

Kiernan Jarried Forbes – better known as AKA – must show the size of his balls by availing himself for the mother-of-all celebrity boxing matches against Cassper Nyovest.

The most successful rapper and music producer, whose real name is Refiloe Phoolo, last night publicly called out AKA to settle their differences inside the roped square.

That was after Nyovest’s stunning first round KO win over Ricardo “Priddy Ugly” Moloi in front of a good crowd – mostly Nyovest’s fans – at Time Square Arena in Pretoria. Moloi – born in Angola and bred in East Rand – learnt the hard way that boxing is not what it seems from a fan’s seat.

Their fight, which was scheduled for five rounds, was part of the event where TLB Promotion staged four professional boxing matches.

“To AKA, I am saying wherever you are, avail yourself – let’s do it baby. This is the one fight people want to see and I don’t see it go beyond the first round,” said Nyovest – much to the deafening noise of jubilation from his fans.

The fight on October 1, was Nyovest’s third and second KO win – something that he did in his very first celebrity fight to You Tuber ,Slik Talk , in December last year.

Nyovest lost his second fight on points to Anga “NaakMusiq” Makhubalo in April this year. His ego was dented, and the expectation was that he would call it quits.

But he went back to the gym and learnt the basics of boxing. Luckily, his “boxing” career is under the guidance of good professional fighters such as Sikho Nqothole and Athenkosi Dumezweni, who polished him.

That was evident last night. Granted, he enjoyed massive weight advantage of 20 kilograms over Priddy Ugly. But the truth is that Nyovest, who was 89 kilograms heavy, dropped Priddy Ugly on his pants with a well-executed straight right to the jaw.

But sadly, everything he did was clumsy, and this put a question on his trainers Vusi Mtolo and Sechaba Mabuya.

But sadly, everything he did was clumsy, and this put a question on his trainers Vusi Mtolo and Sechaba Mabuya.

Nyovest, who had been forced to fight on the back foot, repeated what he did earlier when he sent his foe to slumber land with the same right hand.

But surprisingly, Ryan did not count. Sensing an early night, Nyovest fired beautiful combos, and a right uppercut disoriented Priddy Ugly, who spun around the ring like a drunken master. This time Ryan stamped his authority and rescued the visibly vanquished Priddy Ugly.

The sad thing is that fans only came in just before the celebrity fight, ignoring earlier hard core boxing matches. Asemahle Vellem ended the reign of Cowin Ray as the SA super middleweight champion in just three rounds, while Simpiwe Konkco suffered a seventh round stoppage loss to Garen Diagna from the Philippines. All this happened in front of no one – literally.

