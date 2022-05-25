Cassper Nyovest slams reports on Billiato ownership

South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest came out guns blazing and declared that he is the rightful founder and owner of Billiato alcohol brand.

He was responding to reports alleging that David de Mardt is the owner and director of Billiato. The reports stated that the rapper parades the alcoholic brand as his own and does not own it.

He took to social media to clear the air, saying he is not a brand ambassador nor an influencer for any of his products.

“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner but I’m the founder, the CEO, and the marketing director,” he wrote on social media.

I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner but I'm the founder, the CEO and Marketing director!!! I own my products. I'm not a brand ambassador or an influencer. The support from the people has been sooo amazing. Please do keep supporting us. Thank you. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) May 24, 2022

