Cassper Nyovest slams reports on Billiato ownership

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cassper Nyovest Instagram

South African rapper and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest came out guns blazing and declared that he is the rightful founder and owner of Billiato alcohol brand.

He was responding to reports alleging that David de Mardt is the owner and director of Billiato. The reports stated that the rapper parades the alcoholic brand as his own and does not own it.

He took to social media to clear the air, saying he is not a brand ambassador nor an influencer for any of his products.

“I am the majority shareholder of Billiato. Not only am I an owner but I’m the founder, the CEO, and the marketing director,” he wrote on social media.

 

