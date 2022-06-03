DJ Maphorisa tops SAMA28 public voted categories

Amapiano artist and producer DJ Maphorisa has emerged as a top nominee at this year’s SAMA28.

They announced nominations for Record of the Year (ROTY), Music Video of the Year (MVOTY), and SAMPRA Artist of the Year (AOTY) on Friday.

Maphorisa bagged a total of five nominations in ROTY and MVOTY for Abalele and Asibe Happy, both collaborations with Kabza De Small and Ami Faku, as well as Banyana featuring Tyler ICU, Daliwonga, Sir Trill and Kabza De Small, and Izolo featuring Tyler ICU, Mpura, Daliwonga and Visca.

De Mthuda also received four nominations for Jola featuring Sino Msolo and Da Muziqal Chef and John Wick featuring Sir Trill and Da Muziqal Chef, in both ROTY and MVOTY.

The SAMPRA Artist of the Year category will be contested by the likes of Musa Keys, Msaki, Jennifer Zamudio, Cece Vee, Makhadzi, and Young Stunna.

Amapiano dominated the categories, but hip hop managed to get nominations through A-Reece for SAMPRA AOTY, Emtee for SAMPRA AOTY, Nasty C for Black and White feat Ari Lennox for ROTY, and Khuli Chana for Buyile feat Tyler ICU, Stino Le Thwenny and Lady Du for MVOTY.

Other artists who received multiple nominations include Mi Casa for Mamela for ROTY and MVOTY and Kabza De Small for Abalele and Asibe Happy both with DJ Maphorisa and Ami Faku for ROTY, in addition to Woza with Mr JazziQ, Lady Du and Boohle for MVOTY.

