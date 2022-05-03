Dlala Thukzin grateful for the love during his one-man show

Thuthuka Zindlovu, popularly known by his stage name Dlala Thukzin, has shown gratitude to thousands of his fans for supporting him during his one-man concert at the weekend.

The concert, which took place on Sunday at Berea Rovers near Kings Park Stadium in Durban, was a celebration of his achievements in the music industry.

Taking to social media, the Phuze hitmaker said he was grateful to everyone who supported his work thus far, noting that he was aware of the challenges that unfolded saying he did not want to point fingers.

He wrote: “I’d like to thank each and every one of you for pulling in a day before yesterday [May 1] to my first One Man Concert, your love remains my greatest inspiration.”

Thukzin got his music breakthrough at West Ink Records when he co-produced Babes Wodumo’s first studio album.

Over the years, he has shared the stage with internationally acclaimed artists including Grammy-award recipient Black Coffee, Euphonik, and Shimza.

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author