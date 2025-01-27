Drama as actress Brenda Ngxoli accuses mother of abuse

There was a lot of drama over the weekend when veteran actress and TV personality Brenda Ngxoli spoke out about the abuse she says her mother still inflicts on her.

This comes after Ngxoli and her mother got into a fight over the weekend, which she recorded on camera and shared on Instagram.

Ngxoli says in the video clip that because of her social standing, her mother is used to physically abusing her before threatening to expose her in the media.

“Beat me; you are used to doing this; even the defamation of character that you keep doing, I will open a case,” Ngxoli can be heard saying in the video clip.

“You have been telling people that I beat you when you are the one who wanted to hit me with a brick.”

Cry for help

Her mother, who is seen in the video clip carrying a stick, said that she does not cook for her and that she is beaten by a former Real Goboza presenter before entering a room and shutting the door.

“Expose yourself; come outside and show your face. This is who you are. I am done keeping quiet.

“No, it is not my responsibility to feed you; even that is abusive behaviour. I am not shouting at you; I am speaking,” says the actress.

Ngxoli, who was carrying her daughter on her back when the argument broke out, said her daughter could tell she was experiencing emotional difficulties.

She claimed in a later video update that her cries for assistance had been heard and that South Africans had embraced her in her hour of need.

Financial and affectional support

“I am so grateful that God showed me in the period that I am also human who lives with humans.

“It was not my intention to post this journey. I thought I was going to take it to the grave, but I guess all secrets or wounds will one day come to the forefront,” she says, thanking her supporters.

Throughout the ordeal, Ngxoli claimed to have received financial and affectional support.

“I just want to thank each and every one of you for reminding me that I am also human. I was not asking for money, but God knows I needed it.

“I am okay; Skye [her daughter] is okay; thank you.”

This follows South African TikToker Mandisi Tshingana’s successful online fundraising campaign for the actress, which raised over R50 000.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content