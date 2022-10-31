EFF member of parliament Naledi Chirwa is now Mrs Khuba

EFF member of parliament Naledi Chirwa is off the dating market after she tied the knot at the weekend.

The wedding of the 29-year-old Naledi, now Mrs Khuba, took place over two days. A white wedding was held on Saturday followed by a traditional wedding on Sunday.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted a picture of the newly weds and wished them well. “Lord be gentle on the souls of black folk, black love,” he captioned the couple’s wedding picture.

Dankie @NalediChirwa for sending haters to icu.

Xenophobic gangsters where are you? pic.twitter.com/IWO0D3wi9e — Official Fighter Rakgadi (@Rakgadi_EM) October 30, 2022

Witnessing God’s love, grace, redemption, and provision is incredibly moving. I’m so grateful I got to witness your answered prayers @NalediChirwa. You looked so beautiful and your vows made me cry like a baby 😂🥺❤️ Wishing you and your husband continued grace and blessings 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/M4znlSp4d8 — Simamkele Dlakavu (@simamkeleD) October 30, 2022

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Or read the latest from Shwashwi here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author