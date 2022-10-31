E-edition
EFF member of parliament Naledi Chirwa is now Mrs Khuba

By Coceka Magubeni
//Picture: Twitter

EFF member of parliament Naledi Chirwa is off the dating market after she tied the knot at the weekend.

The wedding of the 29-year-old Naledi, now Mrs Khuba, took place over two days. A white wedding was held on Saturday followed by a traditional wedding on Sunday.

EFF national spokesperson Sinawo Thambo posted a picture of the newly weds and wished them well. “Lord be gentle on the souls of black folk, black love,” he captioned the couple’s wedding picture.

