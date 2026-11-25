The future of African cinema will take centre stage when the Africa Rising International Film Festival (ARIFF) returns to Johannesburg next month, bringing together filmmakers, emerging creatives and industry leaders to explore what lies ahead for the continent’s film industry.

Running from December 4 to 5, the ninth edition, titled The 9th Draft, will take place under the theme “What’s Next? – The Future Is Ours to Imagine. Ours to Create.”

With Media Valley in Randburg serving as the official venue partner and Cine Centre hosting the opening-night film screening, the festival aims to move beyond celebrating African storytelling towards addressing the opportunities and challenges facing the industry’s next generation.

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Established in 2018, ARIFF has positioned itself as a platform for authentic African narratives, emerging filmmaking talent and greater inclusion and transformation within the film and television sector.

As it approaches its tenth anniversary, this year’s programme places particular emphasis on sustainable opportunities, creative ownership and ensuring young filmmakers have a meaningful stake in the continent’s growing creative economy.

Festival co-founder and chairperson Lala Tuku says the ninth edition is an opportunity for the industry to collectively imagine and build the future of African cinema.

“For nine editions, ARIFF has championed African storytelling and the extraordinary talent behind it. As we look ahead, we must move beyond celebrating creativity to creating meaningful opportunities for the next generation,” she says.

Three programme pillars

The screenings will showcase diverse African stories, fresh perspectives and emerging filmmaking talent, while the Digital Hub will explore the relationship between storytelling, technology and digital innovation.

ARIFF Talks will bring together filmmakers, industry leaders and creative professionals for conversations about the sustainability of the industry and access to opportunities.

Festival director Ayanda Sithebe says the programme is designed to bridge the gap between creative talent and meaningful industry opportunities.

“From showcasing diverse African stories through our screenings to exploring digital innovation and facilitating meaningful industry conversations, we are creating a platform for filmmakers to connect, collaborate and grow,” he says.

The ninth edition also continues the festival’s partnership with the Gauteng Film Commission (GFC), which supports local filmmaking, emerging talent and the development of Gauteng’s film and television industry.

The Industrial Development Corporation (IDC) joins the festival as a partner, with a focus on youth development and expanding opportunities within the creative economy.

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Through initiatives such as its Youth in Film Fund, the IDC says it aims to support emerging filmmakers, encourage entrepreneurship and contribute to a more sustainable film industry.

As African filmmakers navigate changing technologies, questions of ownership, funding and access to international markets, ARIFF 9 seeks to make the conversation about the industry’s future more practical.

With its tenth anniversary approaching, The 9th Draft presents a call for filmmakers and industry stakeholders to take collective responsibility for shaping what comes next.

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