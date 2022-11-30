Appreciative Lungi Ndala crowned king at gospel awards

After a two-year absence, the 15th annual Crown Gospel Music Awards went back to the Durban International Convention Centre in KwaZulu-Natal at the weekend to celebrate artists, producers, and content creators in the gospel music industry.

The biggest winner of the night was Lungi Ndala, who took home the Best Gospel Song of the Year award, as well as the Best Gospel Artist award.

Ndala was competing against Ncebakazi Msomi, Londiwe Nxumalo, Sindi Ntombela, and The Jesus Collective featuring Khaya Mthethwa, who were also vying for the Gospel Song of the Year award.

“I am honoured and appreciative,” said Ndala.

“This award is an approval and proof of worthwhile efforts. Thank you for this recognition, it motivates me to continue to work hard and [it] affirms that it is God’s time.”

However, the awards were not without controversy, with some gospel music fans expressing their dissatisfaction that their favourite artists did not win.

Gospel music powerhouse Dumi Mkokstad shared on social media that he does not want to hear stories that artists signed under his record label were cheated.

“The Crown Gospel Awards take songs with a potential, put them on their platform and allow people to vote for the artists they want,” he wrote.

“It is a decision by the people that makes a winner. It is not good that when an artist does not win, we accuse the Crown Gospel Awards of robbing people, there is no such a thing.

“Zanele Mbokazi [the founder of the awards] has no access to the votes, basically no one can change or interfere with the votes. Stop killing a platform that God has given to us as artists.

“With regards to Sindi Ntombela specifically, we urge that no one goes and makes comments that allege that Sindi was robbed. Shammah Records has accepted the results, we voted but unfortunately it was not Sindi’s turn to win an award.”

