Arts Minister McKenzie happy to fund the Delicious Festival

The Department of Sport, Arts, and Culture is funding the special “30 Years of Creative Freedom” tribute show.

The main attraction at this year’s DStv Delicious Festival Powered by Lotto Star will be the tribute show.

This celebration of 30 years of South Africa’s musical history will take place at the Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit on September 21 and 22.

On Tuesday, the World of Yamaha Theatre in Johannesburg hosted a special rehearsal that was attended by Gayton McKenzie, the Minister of Sport, Arts, and Culture.

During the rehearsal, the Minister had the chance to interact with the creative teams and organisers of the production, as well as the families of the artists who were receiving recognition.

South African musical icons Hugh Masekela, Miriam Makeba, Lucky Dube, Sibongile Khumalo, Ray Phiri, Johnny Clegg, Brenda Fassie, AKA, Lebo Mathosa, HHP, Mandoza, Riky Rick, and many more will be honoured at the tribute show for their enormous contributions.

We need to open the doors

Produced in association with Real Concerts, this show will showcase striking renditions of these legends’ songs by contemporary South African musicians.

McKenzie said in an interview with Sunday World that the department agreed to the show because it fulfils two objectives.

“It gives jobs to the current artists and honours the fallen artists. The tribute show is our brainchild, and I am very happy about it,” said McKenzie.

“The only reason I got involved was because I wanted opportunities to be opened for upcoming artists.

“You cannot hog the industry; we need to open the doors and give new young blood.”

Additionally, he stated that the time for artists is now and that he intends to transform the music and creative industries.

“I am not any minister; I am Gayton McKenzie; you can expect to see fire in the government of national unity,” he said.

