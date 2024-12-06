Mine is not to convince naysayers to be yaysayers – Smash Afrika

Afrika Mdutyulwa, also known as Smash Afrika, the new host of Big Brother Mzansi, says he does not care about people’s negative opinions now that he has replaced Lawrence Maleka.

Smash Afrika said during a press conference on Thursday that people on social media should talk if they want to, but he will not be demotivated.

“Let them talk. One thing about me [is that] I appreciate when there is discourse. So, people need to talk, and if they are not talking, then it means I am doing something wrong.

“My job is not to necessarily convince the naysayers to be yaysayers but to keep them coming every Sunday,” said Smash Afrika.

The fifth season of Big Brother Mzansi will debut on January 12. This new season promises to be bigger, bolder, and more explosive.

Umlilo, which means fire in isiZulu, is this season’s theme of getting hot.

Pushing boundaries

Christinah Mazibuko, the head of marketing and publicity, said: “Mzansi Magic is thrilled to have Smash Afrika as the host of Big Brother Mzansi for this explosive season.

“We are incredibly excited to bring Big Brother Mzansi back for the fifth season.

“This season is about pushing boundaries, and with the Umlilo theme, we are sure to give our viewers a hot, unmissable experience.

“Working with Smash Afrika as the host takes the energy to a whole new level, and we cannot wait to see how his charisma sparks more fires in the house. It is going to be an unforgettable ride.”

Transforming lives

The main sponsor LottoStar is back for season five, and with their help, Big Brother Mzansi is reaching even higher levels.

Maria Pavli, the chief marketing officer for LottoStar, said: “We are thrilled to partner with Big Brother Mzansi Season 5.

“As a brand, we are dedicated to transforming lives and are excited to be back as a partner, bringing even more drama, excitement, fire and life-changing wins this season.”

