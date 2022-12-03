Mzansi’s gents to be honoured at GQ’s Men of the Year Awards

The South African GQ’s Men of the Year Awards, popularly known as the MOTY Awards, is back and will take place on December 10 at The Leonardo in Sandton.

GQ South Africa, in association with Hennessy V.S.O.P and Standard Bank, will recognise inspirational, influential men and women shaping the cultural landscape. The nominees include innovators, humanitarians, designers, entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

Editor-in-Chief for GQ South Africa, Molife Kumona, said 2022 has been an exceptional year filled with many significant culturally shifting moments and many individuals who have been both inspirational and excellent in their fields.

“It’s always a great pleasure to celebrate these individuals at MOTY for the past three, now going on four, years. We’ve had hard hitters in the past, and this year is no exception,” said Kumona.

GQ’s Men of the Year Awards 2022 categories are:

1. Entertainer of the Year

2. Musician of the Year

3. Humanitarian of the Year

4. Editor’s Special Tribute

5. The Game Changer of the Year

6. Designer of the Year

7. The Industry Icon of the Year

8. Woman of the Year

9. Sportsperson of the Year

10. The Standard Bank Business Leader of the Year Award

11. People’s Choice Award

12. The Hennessy V.S.O.P Privilège Lifetime Achievement Award

For the People’s Choice Award, five people have been nominated including Stormers rugby player Sacha Mngomezulu, musician Langa Mavuso, actor Kwenzokuhle Ngcobo, actor Lindah Majola, and illustrator Russell Abrahams. The winner will be chosen by the public.

Khomotso Ledwaba, marketing manager of Hennessy South Africa, said: “This year will mark the fourth year of our partnership with GQ South Africa and the GQ Men of the Year Awards.

“For over 250 years, Hennessy has celebrated individuals with true stopping power, the pioneers, the movers, the shakers, and the change-makers who embrace the genesis of Never Stop.”

