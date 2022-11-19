New series brings wild world of adult entertainment to your lounge

A new Showmax Original reality series, This Body Works for Me, lays bare the details of what happens behind the scenes of South Africa’s thriving adult entertainment industry.

The reality show follows seven women working in the industry including Xoli, Africa’s self-proclaimed “biggest porn star”, and Wandi, the uncensored hook-up girl and aspiring porn star.

Nelly is a musician-turned-exotic dancer who has her eye fixed on taking over Africa, while Samke is the sweet yet controversial Twitter and OnlyFans star.

Also featured in the series is Gina, the new exotic dancer who has relocated to Johannesburg to make a name for herself, and Primadonna, the super-confident exotic dancer and aspiring rap artist.

Wrapping up the group is Bubbly, a former exotic dancer and aspiring entrepreneur looking to launch what she refers to as a “sexy spa”.

The 18LN reality series explores how and why these women chose to use their bodies to gain fame, generate income, and sustain their lifestyles and livelihoods.

Series producer Zinzi Velelo from POP and Semamo Productions said the reality show dives into the unconventional and wild world of adult entertainment.

“We get an authentic insight into the choices, circumstances, and challenges that have led these women into this world,” shared Velelo.

“We also explore how they confidently embrace and navigate between their daily hustle of making money using their bodies, as well as working on their dreams and staying connected with their loved ones.”

This Body Works For Me launches on Showmax on November 23 with two new episodes every Wednesday for 10 weeks.

