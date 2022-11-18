RiSA acknowledges ‘Sete’ milestone

The Recording Industry of South Africa(RiSA) has acknowledged the 10 million streams for K.O’s hit song Sete.

The hit single which was released in August this year features amapiano star Young Stunna and rapper Blxckie.

The artist, whose real name is Ntokozo Mdluli, was presented with a plaque by RiSA to recognize the milestone. It has broken the record for the fastest gold single in The Official South African Charts (TOSAC) history and was certified platinum in just 16 days following its release.

“Having been in the industry for a significant time, I am in awe that I am still able to set and break records. I have the opportunity to all set new milestones for South African music culture and that is truly an amazing feeling. I share this moment with Blxckie and Young Stunna, I am proud of the work that we put into Sete. Of course, I am also grateful to all the music lovers who streamed and shared the song as well as every music platform that afforded us airplay,” said Mdluli.

RiSA CEO Nhlanhla Sibisi said the song has undoubtedly been one of the biggest music singles to come out of South Africa in 2022. After its release in August it was a staple on radio, streaming platforms, clubs, taxis, and gatherings.

“Perhaps the song’s biggest appeal is how it seamlessly brings the Hip Hop and Amapiano genres together. We are proud to have presented this certificate to K.O in acknowledgment of the milestones reached by this song. Our local artists continue to reinvigorate and drive the growth of the South African music industry and we are excited about what more to expect from our artists, particularly as we enter the festive season,” said Sibisi.

