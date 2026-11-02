Sponsored Content | Desmond Dube leads 2026 Alice in Wonderland pantomime cast

Johannesburg theatre audiences are in for a festive-season treat as veteran performer Desmond Dube joins an all-star South African cast for the 2026 Janice Honeyman pantomime, Alice in Wonderland.

The production, which runs at Joburg Theatre from October 28 to December 24, brings Lewis Carroll’s much-loved 1865 fantasy to the stage with a combination of comedy, original music, colourful costumes and theatrical spectacle.

Dube, who is marking his eighth Janice Honeyman pantomime, takes on the role of Dame Nanny Fanny Floppalot, while Ashley Scott leads the production as Alice.

Advertisement

Scott, who began her professional career as Liesl von Trapp in The Sound of Music in 2023, has since appeared in Disney’s The Magic Box, Chicago and the South African debut of Pretty Woman.

Production welcomes back familiar faces

Bongi Archi, making his 11th pantomime appearance, plays the White Rabbit. The singer, actor and television personality first rose to prominence on Idols South Africa in 2010 and has since featured in productions including Cinderella, Aladdin, Peter Pan, Beauty and the Beast and last year’s Pinocchio.

Brendan Van Rhyn takes on the role of the formidable Queen of Hearts, returning to the Janice Honeyman pantomime tradition 25 years after his first appearance.

Known for his theatrical alter ego Cathy Specific, Van Rhyn has also appeared in productions such as The Addams Family, Swan Lake and The Rocky Horror Show.

ALSO READ: Jessica Haines brings powerful one-woman theatre production to Joburg stage

Russel Savadier plays narrator Lewis Carroll, while Charlie Bouguenon steps into the eccentric shoes of the Mad Hatter. Siya Makakane plays the Cheshire Cat, Lesedi Rich is the Caterpillar and Danny Meaker takes on the role of Jack of Hearts.

The ensemble cast includes Bo Molefe, Brett Kruger, Brian Ngobese, Bulelo Landman, Gareth Meijsen, Inge Lochner, Jessica Driver, Kiruna-Lind Devar, Lisa de Wet, Lwazi Pinyana, Matthew Potter, Noluthando Mathebula, Ntshikeng Matooane, Pule Buys, Raymond Skinner and Zimi Mphefu.

The creative team includes associate director Tim Le Roux, musical director Dale Ray, choreographer Khaya Ndlovu, costume designer Mariska Meyer, production designer Andrew Timm, sound designer Akhona Bozo and lighting designer Johan Ferreira.

At the centre of the production is Alice’s journey into Wonderland after following a White Rabbit down a mysterious rabbit hole. Her adventures introduce her to a world of talking animals, peculiar tea parties and eccentric characters, including the Mad Hatter, Cheshire Cat, Caterpillar and Queen of Hearts.

The story also features a chaotic croquet match, an outrageous tart bake-off and the mystery of the missing tarts.

Themes of identity, courage, individuality and self-discovery

Joburg Theatre chief executive officer Xoliswa Nduneni-Ngema says the production continues a festive tradition that has entertained generations of South African families.

“This year’s pantomime celebrates the limitless power of imagination while reminding audiences that every person is wonderfully unique,” she says.

“Janice Honeyman’s pantomimes have become a treasured festive tradition for generations of South African families and Alice in Wonderland promises to be another unforgettable theatrical experience filled with laughter, heart and spectacular entertainment.”

Director Janice Honeyman says the production will explore the deeper message behind Carroll’s fantastical world.

“Beneath all the fun, humour and madness is a beautiful story about finding yourself and discovering that you don’t need to change to belong,” she says.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter