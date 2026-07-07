Jessica Haines brings powerful one-woman theatre production to Joburg stage

Acclaimed actress Jessica Haines is set to captivate Johannesburg audiences with her award-winning one-woman production, Once Upon a Teacup, which will run at Theatre on the Square in Sandton from July 28 to August 1.

Following a successful world premiere in Sri Lanka and a warmly received performance at KwaZulu-Natal’s Hilton Arts Festival, the 70-minute production marks its long-awaited Johannesburg debut.

Themes of identity, resilience and comfort of home

Written and performed by Haines and directed by acclaimed theatre-maker James Cuningham, the production tells the story of Violet, a young girl navigating childhood imagination before confronting the pressures of adulthood and declining mental health. Through rhyming dialogue, physical theatre, shadow play, puppetry and minimal props, the production explores themes of identity, resilience and the enduring comfort of home.

Haines said the play was inspired by growing up on a farm in KwaZulu-Natal and reflects on how imagination is often diminished by the demands of modern life.

“I hope audiences reconnect with the child within themselves and remember the joy of creating, playing and imagining freely,” she said, adding that the story also examines the emotional impact of social pressures and the challenges of growing up.

First reactions

The production has already earned praise from critics. At the Hilton Arts Festival, reviewers described it as a moving and visually inventive performance, applauding Haines’ physical storytelling and emotional depth. It also received strong reviews during its 2024 world premiere in Colombo, Sri Lanka, where critics highlighted its imaginative use of light, shadow and theatrical objects.

Haines, who is widely recognised for starring opposite John Malkovich in the film Disgrace, has built an extensive career across film, television and theatre, with credits including Home Affairs, Isidingo, Gaz’ lam and Reyka. In recent years she has lived and worked in Sri Lanka, Kenya and Uganda, experiences she says played a significant role in shaping the production.

The show also marks another collaboration with James Cuningham, a multi-award-winning director whose international career spans more than 60 theatre, film and television productions across 15 countries.

Once Upon a Teacup will be staged at Theatre on the Square, Sandton, from July 28 to August 1.

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