Spotlight on the importance of preserving cultural heritages in Africa

The African continent, just like all continents, carries with it heritages and cultures that are always under threat of extinction or destruction by modern innovations.

Think of a piece of clothing or item in your childhood, which you wish you had not discarded. But as you grew older, you adopted new lifestyles and trends that rendered those items “unfashionable” or “irrelevant”. That was until you realise, decades later, that it was in fact an important part of your heritage that should have been kept and preserved.

Cultural heritage in the spotlight

This preserving of cultural heritage was revived during a four-day event held at the Radison Hotel in Rosebank, Johannesburg this week.

“When we look at the manner in which our heritage is being cared for in many countries across Africa, we are losing important historical material,” said Charlotte Ashamu.

She has held significant roles at institutions such as the African Development Bank and the World Bank. Ashamu is now director of international programmes at Yale institute for the preservation of cultural heritage. She is a well-known expert in the creative economy.

Madiba’s items were up for auction

Ashamu mentioned that just last week, Madiba’s personal belongings were on standby for an auction, which was then suspended. South Africans watched in disbelief as news of the impending auctioning of the late Nelson Mandela’s personal items broke.

The prospect of having part of his legacy disappear into oblivion left a bitter taste in many mouths. This is especially because he is not just another African leader. He is a footnote in African history.

An icon whose name is set to live forever. It’s still perplexing, if not heartbreaking, to note that the country will soon “lose” his personal items to the highest bidder. His identity document and hearing aids were some of the items that were to be auctioned. In reality, those items belong in a museum of African history, preserved for future generations.

Cultural institutions

“The question we are asking ourselves is ‘Where are the cultural institutions that can protect and preserve these items, collections which should be cared for and serve the people?’ ” She added.

She was in charge of the four-day inaugural physical gathering. The Radisson Red Hotel event was aimed at supporting museums and cultural enterprises across Africa.

The Yale Institute for the Preservation of Cultural Heritage (IPCH) hosted the gathering.

The Yale Directors Forum, IPCH’s premier international programme, is a global fellowship for museum and cultural institution leaders.

Partnerships with global stakeholders

This unique project will create a dynamic network of senior executives, educational initiatives and strategic partnerships with universities and global organisations.

The first day had a conference room at the Radisson Red Hotel filled on Tuesday with artist and leaders from across the world. They each brought an object that they valued. Each shared a story on why they would preserve that. Whether it was a story attached to culture, a childhood experience or a person.

Ashamu told Sunday World that each individual determines the value of an item in their possession. This is before some else can give their approval or add a price thereon.

Over the four days, the programme hosted speakers such as Mae-ling Lokko. Mae-ling Lokko is and architectural scientist, designer and professor at Yale University’s School of Architecture. Veteran South African lawyer and human rights activist Albie Sachs, and Brent Leggs. Leggs is the founding executive director of the African American Cultural Heritage Action Fund.

Coaching services on preservation and care of collections

The institution has an 18-month programme that offers a participant-centred learning journey. This features interactions with leading experts at Yale and across the globe. It also features personalised executive coaching and advisory services. These are centred on the preservation and care of collections.

It is understood that in its first batch, IPCH has chosen 17 fellows from 12 African nations. Prominent figures in this varied group include Kwame Akoto-Bamfo, a multidisciplinary artist and cultural activist from Ghana. Wanjiru Koinange, an award-winning writer and library restorer from Kenya. Makhosi Mahlangu, a renowned chef, food entrepreneur, and expert in native foods from Zimbabwe.

MaXhosa designer brand on board

Award-winning designer and founder of MaXhosa Africa, Laduma Ngxokolo, has worked hand in hand with Ashamu to preserve some of his items.

Ashamu said their engagement with MaXhosa has to do with the fact that he had to spend time in research and learn about his heritage. He started that journey by looking at museum collections. This he did in order to build a global fashion brand

“We want to engage with Ngxokolo because we want to look at ways the the collections at museums can serve young people. Especially those youngsters with bright ideas who want to innovate. Who want to create businesses, learn and enrich their own understanding of who they are,” said Ashamu.

Guest speaker

Ngxokolo was a guest speaker on Tuesday. Alongside him was Nonstikelelo Mutiti, who is director of graduate studies for graphic design at Yale school of art. Jennifer Harrison Newman, associate artistic director at the Schwarzman center, Yale university, was also guest speaker.

