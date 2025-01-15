Ex-minister Radebe tells of Winnie Khumalo’s role in diffusing Cope

Family, friends and industry colleagues all gathered at Joburg’s Market Theatre in Newtown to celebrate the life of the late music legend Winnie Khumalo.

Winnie passed away at the age of 51 last week Tuesday at her home after a short illness. The Afropop sensation was described by her uncle Sanele as someone who was full of life. She would crack jokes every now and then, he said.

“Winnie was someone who was speaking a lot about the importance of making peace in the family. She wanted to do a ceremony at her home, which is where we would have made peace. But that never happened, and now we are gathered to cherish her life,” said Sanele.

Destined to be a star

Music producer Sello “Chicco” Twala said two days before Winnie passed away, he paid her a visit at her home. She had shown no signs of ill health, he said.

“Winnie was more like a sister to me. I met her when she was only 14, when I lived in Diepkloof. I always told her that she was talented, and Brenda Fassie should watch out. We were so close, and we would fight all the time,” said Twala.

Twala told Winnie’s children Thando and songstress Rethabile that he would be there for them even after the funeral.

“If you need us anytime, just know that I am there. I will visit Rethabile often because you will always remind me of Winnie, with you striking resemblance. Therefore, I urge the both of you to stay united as a family like your mother would have wanted.”

Former minister paid tribute

Former Minister of in the Presidency Jeff Radebe, who was the singer’s close friend, said he last saw her a month ago. He had been following Winnie’s music career from a distance and was highly impressed by her deep understanding of young people.

Radebe reflected back to the time where he became close with Winnie in 2008. This was when the ANC was faced with a major political crisis.

“As the head of policy, I had to devise a plan of diffusing the breakaway party Cope, as it was gaining momentum amongst our people. So, I met Chicco Twala to develop a fine bad campaign using music as a critical weapon,” said Radebe.

They prepared 13 songs to ignite the spirit of the ANC. And he had insisted on the type of lyrics and beat that were to be used on the songs. After the music was completed, they had to decide on the artists that they were going to use on the songs.

“Twala had suggested that we use comrade Winnie. This is how I got to understand her very deeply and personally. That was in December 2008 and early 2009. She made a decisive contribution not only to the people but to the ANC in the most critical period.”

