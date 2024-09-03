Gogo Skhotheni sadly loses her two-year-old son

Monde Jr Shange, the son of reality TV personality and celebrity gobela (someone who trains sangoma initiates), Patricia Motsoeneng, also known as Gogo Skhotheni, has passed away.

As he was born without a tube to deliver food to the stomach, the two-year-old needed to undergo extensive surgery.

Skhotheni disclosed that the medical professionals had attempted to ensure the child could eat, but they were not successful.

Consequently, a tube was inserted, and he had to feed himself using a machine.

Since birth, the toddler has been in the intensive care unit.

Families ask for privacy

“It is with profound sadness that the Motsoeneng and Shange families confirm the passing of Monde Jr Shange,” reads a statement.

“Monde Jr departed this life at 3pm on Monday, September 2, 2024, at Busamed Modderfontein Private Hospital.”

The families further requested privacy as they navigated the deep and painful loss.

“We ask for your understanding and compassion in giving them the space they need during this difficult time of grieving.

“Psalm 23:4 reminds us: ‘Even though I walk through the darkest valley, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod and your staff, they comfort me’.”

People will say that Skhotheni sacrificed her son, but she does not care, she said.

He was fragile but clever

“I stopped posting him or talking about him because I was trying to shift social media away from him,” she said.

“They once said ngithwele ngaye [a ritual performed to get money, power, respect, or wealth in a short space of time], so I guess now that he is no more, bazothi vele [they will say that was true], and it’s okay.

“I never posted him nor talked about him to anyone because he was only two years and six months.

“He was very fragile, very clever, but today I looked at him and said, give me time, but he refused.”

This happened as the gobela-turned-DJ had an inking session to get a tattoo of her son in December 2023.

She debuted the tattoo on her arm on social media.

